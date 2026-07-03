“Ghoulish” Gary Pullin creates exclusive Canadiens poster

Free collectible print highlighting moments from 2025-26 season available at Montreal Comiccon 2026

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By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The 2025-26 Habs were a scary bunch to face on the ice, and now the team is getting the classic creature-feature treatment courtesy of an iconic horror artist.

On Friday, the Canadiens unveiled the new free poster fans can collect at Montreal Comiccon 2026, designed by legendary illustrator “Ghoulish” Gary Pullin.

The limited-edition print is available in a quantity of 2,500 at the team’s booth (#1411) at Palais des Congrès on a first-come, first-served basis, from July 3 to 5, 2026.

This year’s poster features a selection of fan-favorite moments and milestones from the 2025-26 season, illustrated in the style of a cult movie one-sheet. Two versions of the print are available: the original in Pullin’s signature style, featuring green-and-yellow coloring reminiscent of a drive-in feature, and a “chase” variant in Canadiens bleu-blanc-rouge.

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© "Ghoulish" Gary Pullin

It’s not the first time the Hamilton-based artist has teamed up with the Habs. Although he is best known for his signature alternative movie posters, vinyl record packaging, and novel covers—including art for classic Stephen King books—he also collaborated with mascot METAL! recently on the gnarliest T-shirt in team history.

Attendees wishing to meet the artist and get their posters signed can do so at his booth (#2716) throughout the weekend.

Fans can also meet Canadiens mascots Youppi! at METAL! at the team’s booth from Friday to Sunday. The pair will be cosplaying as a certain viral polka-dotted rock band at the event.

For tickets to Montreal Comiccon 2026, click here.

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