“Ghoulish” Gary Pullin creates exclusive Canadiens poster

MONTREAL – The 2025-26 Habs were a scary bunch to face on the ice, and now the team is getting the classic creature-feature treatment courtesy of an iconic horror artist.

On Friday, the Canadiens unveiled the new free poster fans can collect at Montreal Comiccon 2026, designed by legendary illustrator “Ghoulish” Gary Pullin.

The limited-edition print is available in a quantity of 2,500 at the team’s booth (#1411) at Palais des Congrès on a first-come, first-served basis, from July 3 to 5, 2026.

This year’s poster features a selection of fan-favorite moments and milestones from the 2025-26 season, illustrated in the style of a cult movie one-sheet. Two versions of the print are available: the original in Pullin’s signature style, featuring green-and-yellow coloring reminiscent of a drive-in feature, and a “chase” variant in Canadiens bleu-blanc-rouge.