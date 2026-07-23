A memorable offseason

MONTREAL – We're launching a petition to call it something other than the “offseason,” because so far, Habs players’ summers have been very much on.

From the Caribbean to Slovakia and stopping through Miami, the Maritimes, and Spain, the Canadiens have been spotted all over the world as they enjoy a few weeks off between the end of the Eastern Conference Final and the start of the 2026-27 season.

One stage after another

Invited on stage by Luke Combs were Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Jakub Dobes, and Brendan Gallagher, who kicked off their offseason with a concert at Parc Jean Drapeau – attended by the whole team – sharing a moment (and a refreshment) with the superstar country singer.