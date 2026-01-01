Ivan Demidov named NHL Rookie of the Month for December

RALEIGH – The NHL announced Thursday that Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov has been named Rookie of the Month for December.

The 19-year-old led all rookies with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 15 games during the month — three more than any other first-year player. Demidov closed out December on a four-game point streak, piling up seven points while posting a +6 rating.

Selected fifth overall by Montreal in the 2024 NHL Draft, Demidov continues to pace all NHL rookies in scoring this season with 33 points in 39 games.