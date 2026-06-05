Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield share special NHL Awards moment

‘We’ve been through a lot together, and it’s just another thing we get to share,’ said Habs captain following Selke and Lady Byng announcements on Friday

caufield-suzuki-thumb
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL - Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield first met at the 2019 NHL Draft in Vancouver. Seven years later, they’ve become virtually inseparable.

From linemates on the ice to close friends off it—with Caufield even serving as a groomsman at Suzuki’s wedding last summer—the Canadiens captain and his longtime teammate have grown alongside one another throughout their NHL careers.

On Friday, they added another shared milestone.

In a humorous, feel-good video posted by the NHL on social media, Suzuki was revealed as the winner of the Frank J. Selke Trophy as the league’s top defensive forward, while Caufield captured the Lady Byng Trophy, awarded annually for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of play.

BTS of the trophy announcements for Suzuki and Caufield

“It’s cool to share that experience with him,” Suzuki said via Zoom on Friday. “We’ve been through a lot together, and it’s just another thing we get to share.”

Here’s some of what else the pair had to say after receiving the news during a joint media availability on Friday afternoon.

Please note that some questions and answers were modified for clarity and conciseness.

Two of the people who have won this award are your coach, Martin St-Louis, three times, and Johnny Gaudreau. This award is about who you are as a person. I’m wondering how both those people have impacted who you’ve become as a person?

Caufield: Obviously, one being my coach and one being a good friend, it's two people who, off the ice, are just as good as people—if not better—than they are on it. They were two unbelievable players, and it just shows their character and how they carry themselves. It’s pretty special. I think, obviously, learning from Marty and seeing how he takes care of the people in the city of Montreal, I don’t think I’ve ever met one person who’s even thought anything bad about either of those guys. And Johnny was just an unbelievable hockey player and person that everybody gravitated toward and wanted to be around. I think the way they were able to carry themselves is special. Obviously, I still have Marty with us every day, so that makes it even more special for me. And again, I think Johnny would be pretty proud of me right now, and I’m sure he is. I think it says a lot about who those people are, and it means a lot to me to be recognized with those guys.

Your dad taught you the better you are defensively, the better you’ll be offensively. How special is it to share this accomplishment with your parents?

Suzuki: My dad really taught me that long time ago. Just trying to be a player that can be relied upon by the coaches, defensively and offensively, and I think I really took that to heart as a kid. If you play well defensively, you're going to have the puck more which is always more fun to do. It was great sharing that news with them and with everybody in the family. They're a huge part of where I am today and I can't thank them enough.

Do you sense as though this season there’s been a higher level of recognition toward Nick either among the players or the league at large?

Caufield: Within our team, no, because we get to see it every day. We know he type of player that he is and that's what makes him so special, is that maybe the league hasn't realized how good he is and how good he still can be. […] It’s so deserved just based on the seasons that he's had before. Growing from being the worst team in the league to where we are now, it doesn't happen without him and his leadership every day. There are so many things that he does that helps the team as a whole, and we really follow his lead, so it's very well-deserved. I think the guys in the room will tell you, maybe it’s not expected, but it's something that we all knew he had in him.

What does it mean to be reaching these new heights together, considering you were the originals of this rebuild?

Suzuki: We were the young guys six years ago, and now we’re some of the older guys on the team trying to set the example and lead every single day. It's cool to see where our team’s at from where it was four years ago, and we’re an exciting young team. Cole and I are super proud to be a part of the Canadiens, and we just want to give our best and bring a championship back to the city that's given us so much already.

Caufield: It’s an exciting time in the city of Montreal to have hope and promise moving forward. […] Really excited and fortunate to be where we are, and it’s just really special and I’m happy to share it with [Nick] because I wouldn’t be anywhere close to where I am today without him.

Related Content

Media op: Suzuki & Caufield

Caufield wins the Lady Byng

Suzuki wins the Selke Trophy

Cole Caufield named the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner

Nick Suzuki named the Frank J. Selke Trophy winner

News Feed

Cole Caufield named the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner

Nick Suzuki named the Frank J. Selke Trophy winner

Canadiens close the book on 2025-26 season

MTL@CAR: Game recap | Game 5

MTL@CAR: What you need to know | Game 5

The Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of Claude Lemieux

CAR@MTL: Game recap | Game 4

Updates from morning skate – May 27

CAR@MTL: What you need to know | Game 4

CAR@MTL: Game recap | Game 3

Updates from optional morning skate – May 25

CAR@MTL: What you need to know | Game 3

Watch Party – Street Edition returns for ECF

MTL@CAR: Game recap | Game 2

MTL@CAR: What you need to know | Game 2

Updates from optional practice - May 22

MTL@CAR: Game recap | Game 1

MTL@CAR: What you need to know | Game 1