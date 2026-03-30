Dobes named NHL’s first star of the week

TAMPA – The NHL announced on Monday that Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes is the League’s first star of the week for the period ending on March 29, 2026.

Dobes, 24, registered three wins in as many outings last week, posting a .962 SV% and 1.33 GAA over that span. On Tuesday, the netminder established a new career high in saves made in a single game by turning aside 41 shots against the Carolina Hurricanes. In total, he stopped 100 of the 104 shots he faced last week.

With his wins against Columbus on Thursday and in Carolina on Sunday, Dobes passed Patrick Roy and Carey Price for most wins in a season by a rookie Canadiens goaltender, respectively, and is now tied for sixth in team history with 25.