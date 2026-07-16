One-year contract for Kirby Dach

The 25-year-old scored four goals in 19 playoff contests in 2025-26

20260716-Dach-CMS-EN
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Thursday that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year (2026-27), $3.6 million contract with forward Kirby Dach. 

Dach played 37 games with the Canadiens in 2025-26, tallying 15 points (8G, 7A) and serving 31 penalty minutes. The 25-year-old skated in his 300th NHL game on March 14, 2026, vs. the San Jose Sharks. A Fort Saskatchewan, AB native, Dach ranked first among the team’s regular forwards with 1.30 takeaways per 60 minutes. 

The 6-foot-4, 221-pound right-handed centerman also made 19 playoff appearances last season, registering four goals and one assist, while serving 20 penalty minutes. 

Dach was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round (3rd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

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