Three-year contract extension for Jakub Dobes

The 25-year-old goaltender led all rookie netminders this season with 29 wins

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By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Thursday that the team has agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension (2027-28 to 2029-30) with goaltender Jakub Dobes. The deal will pay him an average annual salary of $5,357,575.

Dobes played 43 games with the Canadiens this season, posting a 29-10-4 record, along with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound netminder led all rookie goaltenders in wins, ranking ninth among all goalies in the category. 

Dobes, 25, then distinguished himself in the playoffs, playing in each of the team’s 19 games through the Eastern Conference Final and posting a 2.66 GAA and a .908 save percentage. With nine playoff wins, Dobes is tied for third in team history among rookie netminders.

Dobes was selected in the fifth round (136th overall) by the Canadiens at the 2020 NHL Draft.

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