New episode of Canadiens Embedded to be released July 17

Go behind the scenes on the Canadiens Mentors Trip to Pittsburgh and New York City

EMBEDDED3-TEXT
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

Canadiens Embedded delivers the best behind-the-scenes access through the club’s embedded cameras. The clip style web series brings fans onto the tarmac, inside the dressing room, and into rival NHL arenas for an inside look at game days on the road. Each episode features standout moments, exclusive interviews, and never-before-seen footage from off days and team events.

MONTREAL – Hockey may be on summer break, but new Habs content is not.

The latest episode of the Canadiens Embedded web series is set to take fans behind the scenes on the team’s mentors trip to Pittsburgh and New York City from the 2025-26 season.

Presented by Air Canada, Episode 3 will debut on the team’s official YouTube channel with a live premiere on July 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET, giving viewers a chance to tune in and join the live chat throughout the 12-minute episode. The episode will also be available to stream on demand immediately following the premiere, on YouTube and canadiens.com.

Subscribe to the official Montreal Canadiens YouTube channel now to never miss an episode.

Ahead of Episode 3, here are three storylines to watch for from Montreal’s mid-December trip to Pittsburgh and New York City:

The Support System

This road trip was about more than just the games—it was about the people who helped the players get there. Fathers and siblings were joined by billet moms, uncles, longtime friends and coaches for the Canadiens’ first-ever mentors trip, with stops at Acrisure Stadium, PNC Park and Yankee Stadium between games at PPG Paints Arena and Madison Square Garden.

Brotherly Love

Brock Caufield and Nolan Gallagher check in for interviews in Pennsylvania to share stories about their brothers’ personalities, hockey journeys and more. Whatever they had to say seemed to do the trick, too, as both Cole Caufield and Brendan Gallagher scored in Montreal’s 4-2 win over the Penguins, with Cole’s big brother mic’d up to capture it all.

A “Pittsburgh” Perfect Debut

Although his last-minute call-up meant Jacob Fowler technically didn’t have a mentor on the mentors trip, his weren’t far removed. With his family watching from the stands, the rookie netminder dazzled in his NHL debut, making 33 saves in a memorable win.

The final episode of the four-part series will release as the summer continues. To watch previous episodes, click here.

To subscribe to the Canadiens on YouTube, click here.

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