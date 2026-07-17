New episode of Canadiens Embedded to be released July 17

Canadiens Embedded delivers the best behind-the-scenes access through the club’s embedded cameras. The clip style web series brings fans onto the tarmac, inside the dressing room, and into rival NHL arenas for an inside look at game days on the road. Each episode features standout moments, exclusive interviews, and never-before-seen footage from off days and team events.

MONTREAL – Hockey may be on summer break, but new Habs content is not.

The latest episode of the Canadiens Embedded web series is set to take fans behind the scenes on the team’s mentors trip to Pittsburgh and New York City from the 2025-26 season.

Presented by Air Canada, Episode 3 will debut on the team’s official YouTube channel with a live premiere on July 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET, giving viewers a chance to tune in and join the live chat throughout the 12-minute episode. The episode will also be available to stream on demand immediately following the premiere, on YouTube and canadiens.com.