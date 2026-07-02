Rob Ramage announces his retirement

The former first-overall pick worked in the player development department for the last 12 years

2023 Dev Camp - HIGH-6
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens president, hockey operations Jeff Gorton announced on Thursday that Rob Ramage, director of player development, has decided to retire from the hockey world.

Ramage joined the Canadiens organization in the summer of 2014 as a development coach, a position he held for three seasons. Ramage was then named director of player development and stayed in that role for nine seasons. Among his main duties, Ramage oversaw the development of the organization’s many prospects, which required him to travel to every corner of the hockey world. Ramage, 67, was also in charge of Canadiens Development Camp, which is held in Brossard every year right after the NHL Draft.

“On behalf of the entire organization, we would like to thank Rob for everything that he did for our team during the past 12 years, and we want to wish him all the best in his future projects,” said Gorton. “Rob was a key part of what we established here as far as our development culture, which we wanted to elevate to the highest standards in the NHL.”

The organization wishes Ramage a well-deserved retirement and would like to thank him for all his work over the past 12 seasons.

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