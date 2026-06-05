Cole Caufield named the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner

MONTREAL – The National Hockey League announced on Friday that the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) has selected Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield as the winner of the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for the 2025-26 season.

Caufield produced 88 points (51G, 37A) in 81 games with the Canadiens this season, leading the team in goals, even-strength goals (40) and shots (258). The Mosinee, WI native served only 14 penalty minutes despite being a key contributor to the Canadiens’ offense.

Caufield distinguished himself by becoming the first Canadiens player to reach the 50-goal mark in a season since Stéphane Richer in 1989-90 and by ranking second in the NHL in goals (behind only Nathan MacKinnon). Caufield maintained a level of play that placed him among the NHL's best players while serving only 14 penalty minutes, despite averaging 18:11 of ice time per game. Among the NHL's top 25 scorers, Caufield served the fewest penalty minutes, receiving only seven minor penalties.

The Lady Byng Memorial Trophy is awarded annually "to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability." Voted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the end of the regular season and named after Lady Byng, wife of Canada's governor general at the time, the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy has been awarded since 1925.

Caufield joins forwards Toe Blake (1946) and Mats Naslund (1988) as the only Canadiens players to have been awarded the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy.