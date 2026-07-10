Two-year, entry-level contract for Bogdan Konyushkov

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Friday that the team has agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract (2026-27 to 2027-28) with defenseman Bogdan Konyushkov. He will be loaned to the KHL’s Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod for the 2026-27 season.

Konyushkov, 23, played 67 games with Torpedo last season, ranking 12th among KHL defensemen with 38 points (7G, 31A). Konyushkov also added five assists in ten playoff games. Since making his KHL debut in 2022, the right-handed blueliner has produced 18 goals and 90 assists in 237 games.

Konyushkov was selected by the Canadiens in the fourth round (110th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.