Vincent: ‘I’m really excited about the quality of players’

MONTREAL – Pascal Vincent is coming home.
The native of Laval, QC was appointed as the head coach of the Laval Rocket on Tuesday, inking a three-year deal with the Canadiens’ minor-league affiliate.
Vincent addressed the media via Zoom following the announcement. Here are some highlights from his media op:
Please note answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.
Vincent on the importance of returning to his home province:
I grew up 10 minutes from Place Bell. I played minor hockey in Laval. I’ve been away from home for a long time. [...] I’m a “Lavallois” through and through, so it’s a privilege to be a part of the Canadiens organization and coach the Laval Rocket.
Vincent on what it means to join the organization as a Quebecer:
On Saturday nights, I was able to watch two out of three periods of Montreal Canadiens hockey. My favorite player back then was Guy Lafleur. And of course, I mean, the Montreal Canadiens are the Montreal Canadiens. It runs through your blood when you're from the province of Quebec. It's quite a prestigious organization, and you find that out even more when you're away from Montreal. When you work for another organization, and you come to the Bell Centre and you play against the Habs, you can see the intensity and the passion of the fans, yes, but also sense how special it is for opponents to come to Montreal.