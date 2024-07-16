Vincent: ‘I’m really excited about the quality of players’

Vincent on focusing on the next chapter of his career and his extensive experience in hockey:

My focus is on the Laval Rocket and the Montreal Canadiens, and I want to make sure I fit in well and get to know people. I’m moving on to a new chapter and step in my career. [...] I’ve been coaching for almost 31 years and played hockey my whole life. Hockey is my life. I’ve had the chance to be a coach at the junior level, and then move on to the NHL as an assistant. I learned a ton of things. [...] I had a couple of incredible years working side-by-side with Paul Maurice, and leading the Jets’ farm team for five years allowed me to learn about the American Hockey League. [...] I think I touched on many dimensions and facets of the game, but I’ve also met a ton of people as well.

Vincent on his impressions of management and staff during the interview process and what stood out the most:

The clarity of their vision and what they want to do was crystal clear; what the job is, working with the prospects, working with the players in Laval, making sure that they develop properly. I just really liked their vision. Jeff [Gorton], Kent [Hughes], John [Sedgwick], Vincent Lecavalier, Alex Burrows, and Eric Crawford were there. It was really well done, and I felt like, “Okay, those guys have a plan and they know they have a vision, and they know how to achieve what they want to achieve, or they know the steps that are needed to be taken.”

Vincent on the importance of having similar systems between the AHL and NHL levels:

Coming from the NHL and the American League perspectives, making sure that we run the same systems— not everything will be the same, but trying to make them as similar as possible is a huge component. […] When I spoke earlier about the vision, that was part of it. It's important for them to know that we're going to run the same kind of systems, so when they're being called up or being sent down, it's easier for [the players].

Vincent on working with exciting prospects in Laval:

The AHL is a different, interesting and fun league. I know fans come in large numbers to Place Bell, and there’s a reason for that. The team has made good picks in the last couple of years, and there are many who have joined or will join the team. [...] I’m really excited about the quality of players. [...] We’re going to bring a work ethic and values, and we’re going to try to push these young players. The Canadiens’ vision corresponds with mine.