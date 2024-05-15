Slafkovsky, Slovakia pitch shutout against Poland

MONTREAL – Juraj Slafkovsky was the only member of the Canadiens organization in uniform at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia on Wednesday.

Team Slovakia shutout Team Poland 4-0 and moved into second place in Group B with their third win in four games at the tournament.

Slafkovsky earned a primary assist on Slovakia’s third goal of the game. The 20-year-old was deployed for 17:22 by head coach Craig Ramsay and registered four shots on goal on Day 6 of the championship.

Here’s a brief summary of the game: