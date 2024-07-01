Hughes: ‘Slafkovsky is very important for the future of the Canadiens’

BROSSARD – With the calendar turning over to July on Monday, the NHL’s free agency market opened at noon. And while the Canadiens didn’t make a big splash with unrestricted free agents – signing just one player, forward Alex Barré-Boulet, for one season – they did spill some ink locking in 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky to an eight-year contract extension in the afternoon.
Shortly afterward, general manager Kent Hughes met the media at the CN Sports Complex to discuss the day’s events. Here are a few highlights from his press conference:
Please note that answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.
Hughes on Slafkovsky’s eight-year extension:
The negotiations have been going on for a month with his agent Gerry Johannson. We drafted Slafkovsky first-overall. He’s very important for the future of the Montreal Canadiens. For his part, Juraj loves Montreal – he loves the city, he loves playing here – so the objective was always to see if we could get a long-term contract, whether it be eight years or seven, even six. Finally, we agreed on eight years today.