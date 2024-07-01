Hughes: ‘Slafkovsky is very important for the future of the Canadiens’

Hughes on how different provincial/state tax rates don’t affect free agency as much as some might think, because players get taxed at those different rates when they’re on the road:

Ultimately, guys [on teams located in jurisdictions with no provincial/state tax] do end up paying state income taxes. If you're playing in a division with California teams in it... they get paid on, generally, a 186- or 187-day schedule. So, it's not like they're in [town] for three days out of 365. Every day basically, is two days’ worth [when factoring in counting days in between games and travel days]. It's not as significant as some people think it is.

Hughes on Alex Burrows’ decision to step down from his position as an assistant coach in order to spend more time with his family:

He’s going to work as a consultant. He’s going to work in Laval a lot, at the player development level, but also developing the coaching staff. Since he’s spent a lot of time here in Montreal, he knows how we want to do things. He’s also going to spend time with me, Jeff, and the coaches in Montreal.

Hughes on what the Canadiens are looking for in a new head coach for the AHL’s Laval Rocket:

I think we’re looking for the same qualities in a coach that we were looking for when we hired Martin [St-Louis]. I talked about it and firstly, he has to have a good hockey mind, he has to be a good communicator, have a certain intelligence, a certain confidence, but also enough confidence to take feedback from others and also be able to go against advice sometimes, when you really think your point of view is better. At the end of the day, we want our coach in Laval to focus on development.