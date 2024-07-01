Eight-year contract extension for Juraj Slafkovský

The 20-year-old forward recorded 50 points this past season


By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Monday that the team has agreed to terms on an eight-year, $60.8 million contract (2025-26 to 2032-33) with forward Juraj Slafkovský. The deal will pay him an average annual salary of $7.6 million.

Slafkovský, 20, produced 50 points (20G, 30A) in 82 games with the Canadiens in 2023-24. Skating in his second season in the NHL, he ranked third on the team in goals and hits (152), fourth in assists and points, and first among forwards with 71 blocked shots.

Slafkovský became the first player in the team’s history to record 40 points in a single season before the age of 20, when he collected an assist on March 26 in Colorado.

On March 2 in Tampa Bay, the forward skated in his 100th career NHL game. Slafkovský also scored his first NHL hat trick on March 28 against the Flyers.

The Košice, SK native set a career-high with a nine-game point streak (March 9 to 28), in which he tallied two goals and eight assists.

Once the NHL regular season ended, Slafkovský represented Slovakia at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, where he recorded eight assists in eight games.

Selected first overall by the Canadiens in 2022, the 6'3'', 230 lbs winger is leading his draft class in games played (121), goals (24), assists (36) and points (60), two seasons after being drafted.

