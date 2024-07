BROSSARD – After a 2-2 tie in the first game, Team Red steamrolled its way to a 7-1 victory over Team White in the second game of the intrasquad scrimmage at Canadiens Development Camp on Friday.

Habs prospects faced off in a pair of 4-on-4, 25-minute games at a packed CN Sports Complex. The roster was split for the session as follows, with goaltenders rotating duties between squads: