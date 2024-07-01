One-year contract for Alex Barré-Boulet

The 27-year-old forward tallied nine points in 36 games with the Lightning last season

By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Monday that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way contract with forward Alex Barré-Boulet.

Barré-Boulet, 27, tallied six goals and three assists in 36 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season. The Montmagny, QC native also registered 19 points (4G, 15A) in 23 games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch before adding seven points (4G, 3A) in eight playoff contests.

In 68 career NHL games with the Lightning and the Seattle Kraken, the left-shot forward has totalled 18 points (12G, 6A).

