MONTREAL – Four members of the Canadiens organization were in action during Day 3 of the 2024 IIHF World Championship on Sunday.

Juraj Slafkovsky, Oliver Kapanen, Kaiden Guhle, and Vinzenz Rohrer suited up with Slovakia, Finland, Canada and Austria, respectively, each picking up points in a productive day on the ice.

Here's a recap of the day’s games: