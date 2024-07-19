METAL! loses arm-wrestling match to Jordynne Grace

The furry blue mascot is now a black-and-blue mascot

metal_jordynneGrace
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – METAL! might want to take a hint from his name and pump some iron before feuding with any more professional wrestlers.

The unofficial Habs mascot had got caught up in an online squabble with TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace earlier in the week, culminating in a real-world arm-wrestling match outside the Bell Centre on Friday.

But the table sport quickly turned into more of a hockey fight.

Hostilities were stoked when METAL! entered the outdoor ring alongside The Personal Concierge, the manager of Ash by Elegance—Grace's opponent at TNA Slammiversary at Verdun Auditorium on Saturday.

Expecting the ambuscade, the world champ brought some extra muscle along too—234 lb of it to be exact—in the form of TNA’s Director of Authority, Santino Marella.

After a couple of false starts for METAL! to get more reps in and oil up his right bicep, the match got underway proper, with Grace cruising to an easy win.

It was an ill-considered swing at Marella while demanding a rematch that turned the temperature up significantly, landing METAL! on his back and slammed through a table.

Watch a recap of the event below, featuring guest referee Youppi! and guest host Kevin Raphael.

METAL! arm wrestles Jordynne Grace at the Bell Centre

In all, METAL!’s arm wrestling career was a relatively short one, and it’s safe to say it’s one sport he won’t be unretiring from any time soon.

METAL! and Jordynne Grace’s arm-wrestling match

