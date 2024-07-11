Eurêka Primary School plants greener future, outdoor classroom

Elementary school in Laval wins second annual Cool Your School! contest presented by National Bank in collaboration with Canadiens

20240626-CYS-thumb
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

LAVAL – The sky is the limit for students of Eurêka Primary School.

As winners of the second annual Cool Your School! contest presented by National Bank in collaboration with the Canadiens, the Laval-based institution is transforming a patch of schoolyard into an open-air learning space featuring bench tables, large trees, edible shrubs and a blackboard.

The outdoor classroom, which was initiated on-site on June 17 alongside former Hab Steve Bégin and Quebec comedian Mégan Brouillard, brings a literal breath of fresh air to the school’s students, who will also be immersed in an interactive educational program about the environmental shift and climate crisis affecting our planet.

001
002
003
004
005
006
007
008
009
010
011
012
013
014
015
/

Eurêka Primary School wins Cool Your School! contest

Eurêka Primary School in Laval wins the second edition of the Cool Your School! contest presented by National Bank in collaboration with the Canadiens. Le Semoir, an environmental organization in Quebec, leads the greening project, including the construction of an outdoor classroom featuring benches, trees, edible shrubs and a blackboard on June 17, 2024.

The innovative learning hub, where the walls are trees and the ceiling is the sky, provides the young scholars an opportunity to soak in their latest math, science and history lessons in a fun and engaging setting while building a stronger connection to nature.

This year, National Bank teamed up with Le Semoir, an organization that specializes in environmental, ecology and eco-citizen-based workshops for children, to lead the makeover at Eurêka Primary School.

The Cool Your School! contest offers schools in the Montreal area the chance to win a landscaping project on their campus, as well as maintenance service for two years after planting. The initiative, introduced in January 2023 as an addition to The Goal is Green program, represents the evolution of the Canadiens' long-standing partnership with National Bank and their strong desire to make a positive impact in the community. This year, the contest drew 130 applicants from schools in the Montreal area.

Keep an eye on canadiens.com for information on how to apply to next year’s contest. For more information on the Cool Your School! initiative, click here.

News Feed

My Man: Codie Cross on Jordan Harris  

Recap: Canadiens Development Camp scrimmage

Slafkovsky: ‘I feel like we’re building something really special’

Canadiens add personnel to player development department

Canadiens announce 2024-25 regular season schedule

Hughes: ‘Slafkovsky is very important for the future of the Canadiens’

Eight-year contract extension for Juraj Slafkovský

One-year contract for Alex Barré-Boulet

Canadiens will hold their development camp from July 2 to 5

Canadiens submit qualifying offers to two players 

Canadiens acquire a fourth-round pick in 2026 from the New Jersey Devils 

Lapointe: ‘He’s the steal of the Draft’ 

Live blog: 2024 NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7

Hughes on Round 1: ‘I would say it fell perfectly’

By the numbers: Ivan Demidov

Canadiens draft Michael Hage with No. 21 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

Celine Dion surprises crowd, announces Demidov selection at 2024 NHL Draft

Canadiens select Ivan Demidov fifth overall in 2024 NHL Draft