Eurêka Primary School plants greener future, outdoor classroom

The innovative learning hub, where the walls are trees and the ceiling is the sky, provides the young scholars an opportunity to soak in their latest math, science and history lessons in a fun and engaging setting while building a stronger connection to nature.

This year, National Bank teamed up with Le Semoir, an organization that specializes in environmental, ecology and eco-citizen-based workshops for children, to lead the makeover at Eurêka Primary School.

The Cool Your School! contest offers schools in the Montreal area the chance to win a landscaping project on their campus, as well as maintenance service for two years after planting. The initiative, introduced in January 2023 as an addition to The Goal is Green program, represents the evolution of the Canadiens' long-standing partnership with National Bank and their strong desire to make a positive impact in the community. This year, the contest drew 130 applicants from schools in the Montreal area.

Keep an eye on canadiens.com for information on how to apply to next year's contest.