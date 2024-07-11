Eurêka Primary School plants greener future, outdoor classroom

LAVAL – The sky is the limit for students of Eurêka Primary School.
As winners of the second annual Cool Your School! contest presented by National Bank in collaboration with the Canadiens, the Laval-based institution is transforming a patch of schoolyard into an open-air learning space featuring bench tables, large trees, edible shrubs and a blackboard.
The outdoor classroom, which was initiated on-site on June 17 alongside former Hab Steve Bégin and Quebec comedian Mégan Brouillard, brings a literal breath of fresh air to the school’s students, who will also be immersed in an interactive educational program about the environmental shift and climate crisis affecting our planet.