Pascal Vincent appointed head coach of the Laval Rocket

LAVAL – Laval Rocket general manager John Sedgwick announced on Tuesday that Pascal Vincent has been named head coach of the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League. Vincent is set to bring nearly three decades of coaching experience to the Canadiens' minor-league affiliate.

“The Montreal Canadiens organization is proud to welcome Pascal Vincent as the new head coach of the Laval Rocket. With nearly 30 years of coaching experience at the QMJHL, AHL and NHL levels, Pascal brings a wealth of knowledge, a passion for the game and a proven track record of both winning and player development,” said Sedgwick. “His strong values, collaborative mindset and tireless work ethic make him a great fit for our organization and the ideal person to work with our talented group of young players. We are thrilled to be able to add a coach of his caliber and excited for what lies ahead.”

Vincent, 52, served as an assistant coach with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2021-22 and 2022-23, before being named head coach for the 2023-24 season. During his time behind the bench, the Blue Jackets held a record of 89-129-28. The native of Laval, QC made his NHL debut as an assistant coach with the Winnipeg Jets, a position he held from 2011-12 to 2015-16.

Before joining the Blue Jackets organization, Vincent served as head coach of the AHL’s Manitoba Moose for five seasons, during which he led the team to a 155-139-31 record in 325 regular season games. Vincent was awarded the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as the league’s outstanding coach for the 2017-18 season.

During the 1999-00 campaign, Vincent was named head coach of the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles in the QMJHL. He held this role for nine seasons, before joining the Montreal Juniors for three seasons. Vincent coached his clubs to a cumulative record of 431-317-58 across 842 games in the junior circuit.

His coaching career took off in 1994, when he was named assistant coach of the Saint-Jean Lynx in the QMJHL. He earned his first head coaching role with the Régents de Laval-Laurentides-Lanaudière in the M18 AAA league during the 1995-96 season.