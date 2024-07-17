Samuel Montembeault honored by his hometown of Sainte-Gertrude

MONTREAL – It’s not an understatement to say that Samuel Montembeault is the pride of his hometown.

Residents of Sainte-Gertrude paid homage to their most famous export on Sunday, by unveiling a new sign featuring the Habs goaltender which now greets visitors to the sector of Bécancour.

The idea was brought forth by local Eric St-Louis several months ago, and then gained steam as the community rallied around it to make it a reality.

Nearly 500 fans of all ages assembled in a festive atmosphere to see their work come together alongside their hero.