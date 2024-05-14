Guhle’s multi-point night helps Canada avoid scare to Austria

MONTREAL – Kaiden Guhle was named Player of the Game for Team Canada in a 7-6 overtime win over Vinzenz Rohrer and Team Austria at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia on Tuesday.

The Edmonton, AB native and Rohrer, a product of Rankweil, AUT, were the lone members of the Canadiens’ organization in action on Day 5 of the championship.

Guhle earned a goal and an assist in the game for his third and fourth points of the tournament. The Habs defenseman now has points in three straight appearances for Canada.

Rohrer was held off the scoresheet in 12:18 of ice time.

Here’s a brief summary of the game: