TNA wrestler Jordynne Grace challenges METAL! to an arm-wrestling match

(chuckles) He’s in danger!

TNA arm wrestling match 1920x1080
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The offseason can be a struggle for NHL fans trying to decide how to spend newfound free time.

Montreal has its options of course, from festivals to soccer matches, but one way not to pass the summer months is by picking a fight with a world champion wrestler. That’s something unofficial team mascot METAL! is almost certainly about to learn the hard way, after raising the online ire of TNA Wrestling’s Jordynne Grace.

The feud started last week, after METAL! posted (via his roadie—the blue dude doesn’t talk, after all) a series of stream-of-consciousness musings about the state of wrestling today compared to his heyday at the Montreal Forum.

It was mostly the inane ramblings of someone with clearly too much idle time following the conclusion of the NHL Draft and the team’s development camp a week prior. The topics ranged from an idea for a new (but oddly familiar sounding) character, to a shout-out to a hockey-themed wrestler from the 90s, but one tweet in between those musings caught the attention of the TNA Knockouts World Champion.

Grace took issue to the idea that “METAL! is way too metal for wrestling today” in a post boasting that METAL! could defeat anyone at the TNA Wrestling events at Verdun Auditorium on July 20-21.

See the wrestler, powerlifter and bodybuilder’s reply below.

The result is one of the biggest arm-wrestling events to come to town since Sylvester Stallone’s Over the Top hit theaters in 1987.

Fans are invited to come see the score settled live outside the Bell Centre in Canadiens Plaza, on Friday, July 19 at 12:30 p.m. Entry is free for all, and fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure their places.

All that remains to be seen is whether METAL! fares a little better than the last time he crossed paths with a professional wrestler in December.

Related Content

Daddy Magic meets METAL!

METAL! meets WWE Superstars

News Feed

Pascal Vincent appointed head coach of the Laval Rocket

Eurêka Primary School plants greener future, outdoor classroom

My Man: Codie Cross on Jordan Harris  

Recap: Canadiens Development Camp scrimmage

Slafkovsky: ‘I feel like we’re building something really special’

Canadiens add personnel to player development department

Canadiens announce 2024-25 regular season schedule

Hughes: ‘Slafkovsky is very important for the future of the Canadiens’

Eight-year contract extension for Juraj Slafkovský

One-year contract for Alex Barré-Boulet

Canadiens will hold their development camp from July 2 to 5

Canadiens submit qualifying offers to two players 

Canadiens acquire a fourth-round pick in 2026 from the New Jersey Devils 

Lapointe: ‘He’s the steal of the Draft’ 

Live blog: 2024 NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7

Hughes on Round 1: ‘I would say it fell perfectly’

By the numbers: Ivan Demidov

Canadiens draft Michael Hage with No. 21 pick in 2024 NHL Draft