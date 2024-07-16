TNA wrestler Jordynne Grace challenges METAL! to an arm-wrestling match

MONTREAL – The offseason can be a struggle for NHL fans trying to decide how to spend newfound free time.

Montreal has its options of course, from festivals to soccer matches, but one way not to pass the summer months is by picking a fight with a world champion wrestler. That’s something unofficial team mascot METAL! is almost certainly about to learn the hard way, after raising the online ire of TNA Wrestling’s Jordynne Grace.

The feud started last week, after METAL! posted (via his roadie—the blue dude doesn’t talk, after all) a series of stream-of-consciousness musings about the state of wrestling today compared to his heyday at the Montreal Forum.

It was mostly the inane ramblings of someone with clearly too much idle time following the conclusion of the NHL Draft and the team’s development camp a week prior. The topics ranged from an idea for a new (but oddly familiar sounding) character, to a shout-out to a hockey-themed wrestler from the 90s, but one tweet in between those musings caught the attention of the TNA Knockouts World Champion.

Grace took issue to the idea that “METAL! is way too metal for wrestling today” in a post boasting that METAL! could defeat anyone at the TNA Wrestling events at Verdun Auditorium on July 20-21.

See the wrestler, powerlifter and bodybuilder’s reply below.