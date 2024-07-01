Canadiens will hold their development camp from July 2 to 5

The on-ice sessions will start on Wednesday, July 3 at 11:00 a.m.

cms-camp-schedule-v2
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – The Montreal Canadiens announced on Monday that the team will hold its development camp from July 2 to 5 at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard.

This year, a total of 30 players will participate in the development camp, including 17 forwards, 9 defensemen and four goaltenders.

Seven of the 10 players selected by the Canadiens at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft held on June 28-29 in Vegas will be among the participants, including one of the team’s first-round picks, Michael Hage.

The list of players invited to the development camp includes 15 prospects drafted by the Canadiens organization, one player acquired through free agency and 14 players invited on a try-out basis.

This year, players will be grouped by positions. The first on-ice practice session will be on Wednesday, July 3 at 11:00 a.m. on both ice surfaces of the CN Sports Complex. All practices and scrimmages are open to the public.

Guest Coaches – 2024 Development camp

Jan Cadieux
Head coach
Genève Servette Hockey Club (Swiss National League)
Yorick Treille
Assistant coach
Genève Servette Hockey Club (Swiss National League)
Matt Plante
Assistant coach
Brown University (ECAC)
Jason Smith
Assistant coach
Brown University (ECAC)
Evan Moorhouse  
Goalie coach
Brown University (ECAC)
Dmitri Mezentsev 
Goalie coach
Khanty-Mansiysk Mamonty Yugry (MHL)
Joel Perreault   
Head coach
Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL)
Kori Cheverie  
Head coach
Montreal Team (PWHL)
Josh Tetlichi 
Head coach
Old Crown, Yukon

Players participating in the on-ice practices will be available to the media every day following the sessions.

On-ice sessions and media availabilities schedule

Tuesday, July 2
Tests & off-ice workouts
Media availabilities
12:00 p.m.
Press conference room
Wednesday, July 3
On-ice training
9:15 a.m.
Rink #2
Goaltenders
11:00 a.m.
Rink #1
Forwards
11:00 a.m.
Rink #2
Defensemen
Media availabilities
1:00 p.m.
Soccer field
Thursday, July 4
On-ice training
9:15 a.m.
Rink #2
Goaltenders
11:00 a.m.
Rink #1
Forwards
11:00 a.m.
Rink #2
Defensemen
Media availabilities
1:00 p.m.
Soccer field
Friday, July 5

On-ice training

10:15 a.m.
Rink #2
Goaltenders

11:00 a.m.
Rink #2
Scrimmage Team A vs. Team B
Media availabilities
1:00 p.m.
Soccer field

