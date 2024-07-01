Canadiens will hold their development camp from July 2 to 5

BROSSARD – The Montreal Canadiens announced on Monday that the team will hold its development camp from July 2 to 5 at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard.

This year, a total of 30 players will participate in the development camp, including 17 forwards, 9 defensemen and four goaltenders.

Seven of the 10 players selected by the Canadiens at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft held on June 28-29 in Vegas will be among the participants, including one of the team’s first-round picks, Michael Hage.

The list of players invited to the development camp includes 15 prospects drafted by the Canadiens organization, one player acquired through free agency and 14 players invited on a try-out basis.

This year, players will be grouped by positions. The first on-ice practice session will be on Wednesday, July 3 at 11:00 a.m. on both ice surfaces of the CN Sports Complex. All practices and scrimmages are open to the public.