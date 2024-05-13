Kapanen delivers encore at 2024 World Championship

UNITED STATES 4 – 5 (OT) SLOVAKIA

Fireworks were on display from start-to-finish between Team Slovakia and Team USA, but it was Slafkovsky and the Slovaks who got the last laugh in an emotional 5-4 overtime win at Ostrava Arena on Day 4 at the Worlds.

The European side brought a 4-1 lead into the final stanza, but the Stars and Stripes didn’t go down without a fight. The United States scored three unanswered goals in the third period to force extra time, where Milos Kelemen won it for Slovakia.

The Habs duo of Caufield and Slafkovsky were held pointless in Monday’s barn burner.

Caufield recorded two shots on goal and was plus-1 in 15:42 of ice time but was otherwise relatively quiet in his third game of the tournament. Slafkovsky, for his part, didn’t make a ton of noise in his 18:40 of action either, but registered three shots on goal, nonetheless.