Canadiens announce 2024-25 regular season schedule

Oct. 9 vs. Toronto

As the late, great Bob Cole would say, “Oh, baby!”

Habs-Leafs: Chapter 769. It’s a matchup as old as time, but one that never gets stale, and this season-opening meeting promises to keep that narrative.

For the fifth consecutive year, the Canadiens open their campaign against the Toronto Maple Leafs, but for the just the second time since 2013, Montreal will do so in front of a home crowd. The annual pregame ceremony will prelude what is sure to be another Canadian classic between the longtime rivals, so buckle up Habs fans; it’s going to be a wild ride.

Oct. 14 vs. Pittsburgh

Alexa, let’s watch Canadiens hockey.

New this season and next, Prime Monday Night Hockey will stream all national English-language Monday night games in Canada, as part of Amazon’s new two-year deal with the League.

Oct. 14 vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins will be the Canadiens’ first game aired exclusively on the streaming service for English viewers in Canada, followed by seven other matchups throughout the season.

Nov. 26 vs. Utah

History and the Habs go together like Nick and Cole on a highlight reel play, and more of it will be made on Nov. 26 when the Canadiens get their first look at the NHL’s newest franchise, the Utah Hockey Club.

CH Montreal (are we doing this right?) and Utah HC will meet once more later in the season when the Canadiens visit Delta Center for their first game in Salt Lake City on Jan. 14.

Dec. 3 vs. New York Islanders

Home is where the heart is, and for the Habs that’s the Bell Centre.

On Dec. 3, Martin St-Louis’ troops will open their season-longest homestand, a five-game stretch that brings the Islanders, Nashville Predators (Dec. 5), Washington Capitals (Dec. 7), Anaheim Ducks (Dec. 9) and Penguins (Dec. 12) to town.

The group of games includes visits from Patrick Roy, Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby and the Ducks’ new uniforms.

Dec. 20 @ Detroit & Dec. 21 vs. Detroit

It’s giving déjà vu.

The Canadiens closed out their 2023-24 regular season with a home-and-home series against the Detroit Red Wings, and the teams are set for a back-to-back once more this year.

With Christmas just around the corner for this year’s two-game series, the question is which team in red will Santa be cheering for?

Dec. 28 @ Florida

The Canadiens’ season-longest road trip opens with a date against the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers—the first of four meetings between the two clubs in 2024-25.

The road swing continues through Tampa (Dec. 29), Vegas (Dec. 31), Chicago (Jan. 3) and Colorado (Jan. 4) before the Habs return to the Bell Centre on Jan. 6 for their first game on home ice in the New Year.

Feb. 2 @ Anaheim

Good news for Montrealers trying to balance hockey and a sleep schedule. This year’s California trip features only two late-night contests.

Montreal opens its Golden State voyage with a matinée against the Ducks on Feb. 2, before heading up the coast to San Jose to face the Sharks and presumably 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini on Feb. 4. Finally, they’ll wrap things up on the west coast on Feb. 5 against the Kings in Los Angeles.

Feb. 8 vs. New Jersey & Feb. 9 vs. TBL

Family Weekend is once again on the calendar at the Bell Centre during the NFL's Super Bowl Weekend.

The pair of early puck drops are the perfect opportunity to introduce the little ones to live Habs hockey. The Canadiens take on the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, while it’ll be the Tampa Bay Lightning on the visitors’ bench ahead of the other big game on Sunday.

March 6 @ Edmonton

Calling all Edmontonians, Calgarians and Vancouverites: The Canadiens are in town March 6, 8 and 11 respectively.

The Habs fanbase in Western Canada sure knows how to make a road game feel like home, and with a pair of Western Conference juggernauts in the Oilers and Canucks on tab, Canadian barns should be rocking.

April 16 vs. Carolina

The Habs regular season wraps up where it started: at home. The Carolina Hurricanes will be in town for the occasion, on the annual night dedicated to the fans.

