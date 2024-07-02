Canadiens announce 2024-25 regular season schedule

MONTREAL – The Canadiens’ 2024-25 regular season schedule is here.
Stake F1 driver Valtteri Bottas helped unveil the 82-game slate in record time on social media on Tuesday, scrolling through the new Habs schedule at his typical top speed.
Habs open season at home against Leafs on Oct. 9, travel to face Bruins on Oct. 10
For the rest of us not living life at 400 km/h, here’s a look at the Habs calendar at a slightly more comfortable pace.
Whether it’s Montreal’s home and away openers against Toronto and Boston on Oct. 9 and 10 respectively, or Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever visit to the Bell Centre, there’s a host of marquee matchups not to be missed this season.
See the full Canadiens regular season schedule below:
Date
Time
Opponent
Wed. Oct 9
7:00 PM
Toronto
Thu. Oct 10
7:00 PM
@ Boston
Sat. Oct 12
7:00 PM
Ottawa
Mon. Oct 14
7:30 PM
Pittsburgh
Thu. Oct 17
7:00 PM
Los Angeles
Sat. Oct 19
7:00 PM
@ N.Y. Islanders
Tue. Oct 22
7:15 PM
N.Y. Rangers
Sat. Oct 26
7:00 PM
St. Louis
Sun. Oct 27
7:00 PM
@ Philadelphia
Tue. Oct 29
7:00 PM
Seattle
Thu. Oct 31
7:00 PM
@ Washington
Sat. Nov 2
7:00 PM
@ Pittsburgh
Tue. Nov 5
7:00 PM
Calgary
Thu. Nov 7
7:00 PM
@ New Jersey
Sat. Nov 9
7:00 PM
@ Toronto
Mon. Nov 11
12:30 PM
@ Buffalo
Thu. Nov 14
8:00 PM
@ Minnesota
Sat. Nov 16
7:00 PM
Columbus
Mon. Nov 18
7:30 PM
Edmonton
Sat. Nov 23
7:00 PM
Vegas
Tue. Nov 26
7:00 PM
Utah
Wed. Nov 27
7:30 PM
@ Columbus
Sat. Nov 30
1:00 PM
@ N.Y. Rangers
Sun. Dec 1
3:00 PM
@ Boston
Tue. Dec 3
7:00 PM
N.Y. Islanders
Thu. Dec 5
7:00 PM
Nashville
Sat. Dec 7
7:00 PM
Washington
Mon. Dec 9
7:30 PM
Anaheim
Thu. Dec 12
7:00 PM
Pittsburgh
Sat. Dec 14
7:00 PM
@ Winnipeg
Tue. Dec 17
7:00 PM
Buffalo
Fri. Dec 20
7:00 PM
@ Detroit
Sat. Dec 21
7:00 PM
Detroit
Mon. Dec 23
7:00 PM
@ Columbus
Sat. Dec 28
1:00 PM
@ Florida
Sun. Dec 29
5:00 PM
@ Tampa Bay
Tue. Dec 31
3:00 PM
@ Vegas
Fri. Jan 3
8:00 PM
@ Chicago
Sat. Jan 4
7:00 PM
@ Colorado
Mon. Jan 6
7:30 PM
Vancouver
Fri. Jan 10
7:00 PM
@ Washington
Sat. Jan 11
7:00 PM
Dallas
Tue. Jan 14
9:00 PM
@ Utah
Thu. Jan 16
8:00 PM
@ Dallas
Sat. Jan 18
7:00 PM
Toronto
Sun. Jan 19
7:00 PM
N.Y. Rangers
Tue. Jan 21
7:00 PM
Tampa Bay
Thu. Jan 23
7:00 PM
@ Detroit
Sat. Jan 25
7:00 PM
New Jersey
Tue. Jan 28
7:00 PM
Winnipeg
Thu. Jan 30
7:00 PM
Minnesota
Sun. Feb 2
4:00 PM
@ Anaheim
Tue. Feb 4
10:30 PM
@ San Jose
Wed. Feb 5
10:30 PM
@ Los Angeles
Sat. Feb 8
1:00 PM
New Jersey
Sun. Feb 9
1:00 PM
Tampa Bay
Sat. Feb 22
7:00 PM
@ Ottawa
Tue. Feb 25
7:00 PM
Carolina
Thu. Feb 27
7:00 PM
San Jose
Sat. Mar 1
7:00 PM
@ Buffalo
Mon. Mar 3
7:00 PM
Buffalo
Thu. Mar 6
9:00 PM
@ Edmonton
Sat. Mar 8
7:00 PM
@ Calgary
Tue. Mar 11
10:00 PM
@ Vancouver
Wed. Mar 12
10:30 PM
@ Seattle
Sat. Mar 15
7:00 PM
Florida
Tue. Mar 18
7:00 PM
Ottawa
Thu. Mar 20
7:30 PM
@ N.Y. Islanders
Sat. Mar 22
7:00 PM
Colorado
Tue. Mar 25
8:00 PM
@ St. Louis
Thu. Mar 27
7:00 PM
@ Philadelphia
Fri. Mar 28
7:00 PM
@ Carolina
Sun. Mar 30
1:00 PM
@ Florida
Tue. Apr 1
7:00 PM
Florida
Thu. Apr 3
7:00 PM
Boston
Sat. Apr 5
7:00 PM
Philadelphia
Sun. Apr 6
7:00 PM
@ Nashville
Tue. Apr 8
7:00 PM
Detroit
Fri. Apr 11
7:00 PM
@ Ottawa
Sat. Apr 12
7:00 PM
@ Toronto
Mon. Apr 14
7:00 PM
Chicago
Wed. Apr 16
7:00 PM
Carolina
Here are some dates to circle on the calendar:
Oct. 9 vs. Toronto
As the late, great Bob Cole would say, “Oh, baby!”
Habs-Leafs: Chapter 769. It’s a matchup as old as time, but one that never gets stale, and this season-opening meeting promises to keep that narrative.
For the fifth consecutive year, the Canadiens open their campaign against the Toronto Maple Leafs, but for the just the second time since 2013, Montreal will do so in front of a home crowd. The annual pregame ceremony will prelude what is sure to be another Canadian classic between the longtime rivals, so buckle up Habs fans; it’s going to be a wild ride.
Oct. 14 vs. Pittsburgh
Alexa, let’s watch Canadiens hockey.
New this season and next, Prime Monday Night Hockey will stream all national English-language Monday night games in Canada, as part of Amazon’s new two-year deal with the League.
Oct. 14 vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins will be the Canadiens’ first game aired exclusively on the streaming service for English viewers in Canada, followed by seven other matchups throughout the season.
Nov. 26 vs. Utah
History and the Habs go together like Nick and Cole on a highlight reel play, and more of it will be made on Nov. 26 when the Canadiens get their first look at the NHL’s newest franchise, the Utah Hockey Club.
CH Montreal (are we doing this right?) and Utah HC will meet once more later in the season when the Canadiens visit Delta Center for their first game in Salt Lake City on Jan. 14.
Dec. 3 vs. New York Islanders
Home is where the heart is, and for the Habs that’s the Bell Centre.
On Dec. 3, Martin St-Louis’ troops will open their season-longest homestand, a five-game stretch that brings the Islanders, Nashville Predators (Dec. 5), Washington Capitals (Dec. 7), Anaheim Ducks (Dec. 9) and Penguins (Dec. 12) to town.
The group of games includes visits from Patrick Roy, Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby and the Ducks’ new uniforms.
Dec. 20 @ Detroit & Dec. 21 vs. Detroit
It’s giving déjà vu.
The Canadiens closed out their 2023-24 regular season with a home-and-home series against the Detroit Red Wings, and the teams are set for a back-to-back once more this year.
With Christmas just around the corner for this year’s two-game series, the question is which team in red will Santa be cheering for?
Dec. 28 @ Florida
The Canadiens’ season-longest road trip opens with a date against the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers—the first of four meetings between the two clubs in 2024-25.
The road swing continues through Tampa (Dec. 29), Vegas (Dec. 31), Chicago (Jan. 3) and Colorado (Jan. 4) before the Habs return to the Bell Centre on Jan. 6 for their first game on home ice in the New Year.
Feb. 2 @ Anaheim
Good news for Montrealers trying to balance hockey and a sleep schedule. This year’s California trip features only two late-night contests.
Montreal opens its Golden State voyage with a matinée against the Ducks on Feb. 2, before heading up the coast to San Jose to face the Sharks and presumably 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini on Feb. 4. Finally, they’ll wrap things up on the west coast on Feb. 5 against the Kings in Los Angeles.
Feb. 8 vs. New Jersey & Feb. 9 vs. TBL
Family Weekend is once again on the calendar at the Bell Centre during the NFL's Super Bowl Weekend.
The pair of early puck drops are the perfect opportunity to introduce the little ones to live Habs hockey. The Canadiens take on the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, while it’ll be the Tampa Bay Lightning on the visitors’ bench ahead of the other big game on Sunday.
March 6 @ Edmonton
Calling all Edmontonians, Calgarians and Vancouverites: The Canadiens are in town March 6, 8 and 11 respectively.
The Habs fanbase in Western Canada sure knows how to make a road game feel like home, and with a pair of Western Conference juggernauts in the Oilers and Canucks on tab, Canadian barns should be rocking.
April 16 vs. Carolina
The Habs regular season wraps up where it started: at home. The Carolina Hurricanes will be in town for the occasion, on the annual night dedicated to the fans.
