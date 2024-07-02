Slafkovsky: ‘I feel like we’re building something really special’

MONTREAL – Forward Juraj Slafkovsky addressed the media after inking a new eight-year contract extension with the Canadiens on the opening day of the NHL free agency market.
Here are a few highlights from his press conference:
Please note that answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.
Slafkovsky on his expectations of the Canadiens moving forward:
I love Montreal, and I feel like we’re on a good path and building something very special. I just want to be a part of it for as long as I can.
Slafkovsky on the importance of signing a long-term deal:
For me, it was the eight years. [...] I can [now] just focus on playing and winning, and that's the most important thing to me. I'm happy that I have a contract for another nine years with Montreal; I want to win and build something special with the other guys.