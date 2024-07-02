Slafkovsky: ‘I feel like we’re building something really special’

Slafkovsky on his journey in hockey thus far:

It's going [by] pretty fast. A couple of years ago, I had just left home, played few years in Czechia and Finland, and then got drafted, and now after a couple of years I signed a big deal. It’s more like a dream, but that's what I’ve been working for my whole life. I wanted to be in this spot and now it's just time to get some wins and think about other important stuff, not contracts.

Slafkovsky on his impressions of Ivan Demidov:

I've seen some highlights of him, and I feel like he's another great player that's coming to the organization. It will be fun to see him play, because he's a pretty good playmaker, and has good hands. I saw some moves he did back in Russia. I already reached out to him. I can't wait to meet him and see him on the ice.

Slafkovsky on his belief in himself and the trust the team has in him:

I believe in myself even more when I see that other people trust me and my skills, and trust me as a person, and that's only helping me. I feel like it's been like that ever since I came to Montreal. Everyone around me has placed their trust in me and has wanted to make me better. So yeah, it's just even bigger now. Obviously, I want to give back. I want to perform and do everything, so they know that they made the right decision.

Slafkovsky on whether he will participate in the Winter Olympics qualifying tournament in August:

I'm not really sure. Montreal is going to decide, because it’s close to [the start of the] season, and I’m their player and I will do whatever they feel is best for me to do.