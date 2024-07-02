Slafkovsky: ‘I feel like we’re building something really special’

The 20-year-old signed a new deal with the Habs on Monday

slaf_Q&A
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Forward Juraj Slafkovsky addressed the media after inking a new eight-year contract extension with the Canadiens on the opening day of the NHL free agency market.

Here are a few highlights from his press conference:

Please note that answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

Slafkovsky on his expectations of the Canadiens moving forward:

I love Montreal, and I feel like we’re on a good path and building something very special. I just want to be a part of it for as long as I can.

Slafkovsky on the importance of signing a long-term deal:

For me, it was the eight years. [...] I can [now] just focus on playing and winning, and that's the most important thing to me. I'm happy that I have a contract for another nine years with Montreal; I want to win and build something special with the other guys.

Juraj Slafkovsky on his contract extension

Slafkovsky on his journey in hockey thus far:

It's going [by] pretty fast. A couple of years ago, I had just left home, played few years in Czechia and Finland, and then got drafted, and now after a couple of years I signed a big deal. It’s more like a dream, but that's what I’ve been working for my whole life. I wanted to be in this spot and now it's just time to get some wins and think about other important stuff, not contracts.

Slafkovsky on his impressions of Ivan Demidov:

I've seen some highlights of him, and I feel like he's another great player that's coming to the organization. It will be fun to see him play, because he's a pretty good playmaker, and has good hands. I saw some moves he did back in Russia. I already reached out to him. I can't wait to meet him and see him on the ice.

Slafkovsky on his belief in himself and the trust the team has in him:

I believe in myself even more when I see that other people trust me and my skills, and trust me as a person, and that's only helping me. I feel like it's been like that ever since I came to Montreal. Everyone around me has placed their trust in me and has wanted to make me better. So yeah, it's just even bigger now. Obviously, I want to give back. I want to perform and do everything, so they know that they made the right decision.

Slafkovsky on whether he will participate in the Winter Olympics qualifying tournament in August:

I'm not really sure. Montreal is going to decide, because it’s close to [the start of the] season, and I’m their player and I will do whatever they feel is best for me to do.

Related Content

Media op: Juraj Slafkovsky

Eight-year contract extension for Juraj Slafkovský

News Feed

Canadiens add personnel to player development department

Canadiens announce 2024-25 regular season schedule

Hughes: ‘Slafkovsky is very important for the future of the Canadiens’

Eight-year contract extension for Juraj Slafkovský

One-year contract for Alex Barré-Boulet

Canadiens will hold their development camp from July 2 to 5

Canadiens submit qualifying offers to two players 

Canadiens acquire a fourth-round pick in 2026 from the New Jersey Devils 

Lapointe: ‘He’s the steal of the Draft’ 

Live blog: 2024 NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7

Hughes on Round 1: ‘I would say it fell perfectly’

By the numbers: Ivan Demidov

Canadiens draft Michael Hage with No. 21 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

Celine Dion surprises crowd, announces Demidov selection at 2024 NHL Draft

Canadiens select Ivan Demidov fifth overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Canadiens acquire first-round pick from Los Angeles Kings

David Reinbacher gives advice, looks back on NHL Draft

Gorton: ‘I feel confident that we’re picking at No. 5’ 