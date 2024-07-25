2024 Summer Games: Habs edition

MONTREAL – On your marks, get set, go! The opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Games is set for Friday in Paris. To get into the competitive spirit, we asked the Canadiens which disciplines their teammates would be most likely to specialize in.
Breakdancing will make its long-awaited debut at this year’s Games, and one player in particular was the overwhelming favorite for his potential at dance-battling.
“Cole [Caufield]. I hate to give it to him, but I will,” said Alex Newhook about the Habs winger. Cayden Primeau agreed, adding, “I don’t know if he’d be good, but he has so much energy.”
Christian Dvorak, Juraj Slafkovsky and Jordan Harris also nominated Caufield, although it's always been clear that No. 22 has some smooth moves.