Carey Price: Remembering a Hall of Fame career

MONTREAL – When it came time for the Canadiens to make the No. 5 selection at the 2005 NHL Draft, the Habs had an “interesting” choice to make, according to former general manager Bob Gainey.
Interesting, because their goaltending depth chart was not lacking at the time, and yet the best available player on the draft board at the five-spot was a goalie.
His name? Carey Price.
"When you have a quality player in that position available to you and you have that selection, we made that pick and I don't think there was ever any hesitation,” recalled Gainey, the former team captain who served as GM from 2003-2010. “His play in the Western Hockey League was way above average. He entered into the American Hockey League to play for the Hamilton Bulldogs and led them to the Calder Cup.”