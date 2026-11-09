Carey Price: Remembering a Hall of Fame career

And the rest – namely, his NHL career with the Canadiens – is history.

His first NHL head coach, Guy Carbonneau, was aware of Price's pedigree as he headed into the big leagues, but he also kept in mind that kind of profile doesn’t always necessarily translate to success at the top.

“Being good in Junior and good in the NHL are two different things,” stated Carbonneau, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019. “But he was able to prove it over the years. His style was fluid. He’s a good person, first of all, who had enormous talent, but he was able to put it to good use. It seemed to me like everything he did came easily to him. You could see he had an innate talent to play in goal.”

Hockey fans of all stripes got to witness the on-ice heroics displayed by Price, who is part of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s 2026 inductee class, from his first moments in the NHL in 2007 until his final game in 2022. But what was it like to watch him from up close, as a member of the same team?

“Carey was a great teammate, somebody iconic. You dream about playing with a guy like that,” praised Cole Caufield, who played parts of two seasons with Price. “Just getting the opportunity to learn from him and watch him every day was special.”