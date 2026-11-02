Jacob Fowler earns Molson Cup honor for October

The goaltender was named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for October

6038 Coupe Molson Oct-FOWLER-article
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – Goaltender Jacob Fowler is the Molson Cup recipient for the month of October. 

Fowler was selected first star of the game three times (on October 10 against Detroit, October 25 in Winnipeg, and October 27 in St. Louis). In eight games last month, the 21-year-old netminder posted a 7-1-0 record with two shutouts, a 1.84 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage. On October 27 in St. Louis, Fowler set a career high with 46 saves, establishing a team record for the most saves registered in a shutout by a rookie goaltender. 

His performances earned him the NHL’s third star of the week (Oct. 19-25), in addition to being named the NHLPA’s player of the week. The Melbourne, FL native was then named the NHL’s rookie of the month for October. 

With a win on October 31 against Pittsburgh, Fowler became the third goaltender aged 21 or younger in franchise history to win six consecutive starts. 

A ceremony honoring the October Molson Cup winner will take place ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell Centre.

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