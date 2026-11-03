WPG@MTL: What you need to know

Canadiens debut new Hometown Remix uniforms on Tuesday against Jets

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By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Habs will be rocking a new look as part of the NHL’s Hometown Remix program when the Jets visit the Bell Centre on Tuesday. 

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE 

Hometown Remix 

The Canadiens’ new Hometown Remix uniforms were unveiled on Monday, and on Tuesday, the team will hit the ice for the first of 10 games in the new threads. 

  • The Hometown Remix collection is on sale now at all Tricolore Sports locations inside the arena, as well as online at tricoloresports.com 
  • The full list of Hometown Remix games is available by clicking here

Leucan Shaved Head Challenge 

The Montreal Canadiens are proud to support the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer program once again this November, with a host of fundraising and awareness initiatives being held throughout the month. 

On Tuesday, the team will welcome a participant from the Leucan Shaved Head Challenge to highlight the initiative that raises funds and donates hair to cancer-stricken children. 

During first intermission, former Habs forward Steve Begin will help shave the head of a fan who has been growing his hair for six years. 

For more information about the Leucan Shaved Head Challenge, click here

Molson Cup 

Jacob Fowler was named the Molson Cup recipient for October on Monday, and will be presented the trophy ahead of puck drop on Tuesday. 

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 25 @ WPG: 2-1 MTL

Nov. 3 vs. WPG:

BY THE NUMBERS: JETS-HABS

Here’s how the Jets and Canadiens match up by the numbers:

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTubeFacebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens’ social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.

EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC 

This season, when the Canadiens hit the ice, fans can score a Snack Poutine & Original Recipe Slider for just $6.99 at participating KFC restaurants in Montreal and surrounding areas.

Home or away, the deal is on every regular-season game day. Grab yours in restaurant, on KFC.ca or the KFC app, and make KFC part of your game day lineup.

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