WPG@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Hometown Remix

The Canadiens’ new Hometown Remix uniforms were unveiled on Monday, and on Tuesday, the team will hit the ice for the first of 10 games in the new threads.

The Hometown Remix collection is on sale now at all Tricolore Sports locations inside the arena, as well as online at tricoloresports.com

The full list of Hometown Remix games is available by clicking here

Leucan Shaved Head Challenge

The Montreal Canadiens are proud to support the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer program once again this November, with a host of fundraising and awareness initiatives being held throughout the month.

On Tuesday, the team will welcome a participant from the Leucan Shaved Head Challenge to highlight the initiative that raises funds and donates hair to cancer-stricken children.

During first intermission, former Habs forward Steve Begin will help shave the head of a fan who has been growing his hair for six years.

For more information about the Leucan Shaved Head Challenge, click here.

Molson Cup

Jacob Fowler was named the Molson Cup recipient for October on Monday, and will be presented the trophy ahead of puck drop on Tuesday.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 25 @ WPG: 2-1 MTL

Nov. 3 vs. WPG:

BY THE NUMBERS: JETS-HABS

Here’s how the Jets and Canadiens match up by the numbers: