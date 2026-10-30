MTL@DAL: Game recap

The Habs complete a perfect road trip with a win in Dallas

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By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

DALLAS – The Canadiens put a bow on a perfect four-game road trip with a 5-2 win over the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Thursday.

Martin St-Louis’ troops came flying out of the gate, scoring three goals in the first 20 minutes of the game, courtesy of Cole Caufield and Alex Newhook. The forwards each netted a pair, while Phillip Danault completed the scoring with his first of the season into an empty net.

Jakub Dobes turned in a strong performance between the pipes, stopping 17 of the 19 shots he faces. 

With an assist in the first period, Lane Hutson set the Canadiens franchise record for most assists (136) before the age of 23.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals 

P1 07:24 [1]-0 Caufield (Danault, Carrier)

MTL@DAL: Caufield scores goal against Jake Oettinger

P1 16:05 [2]-1 Newhook (Dobson, Hutson)

MTL@DAL: Newhook scores goal against Jake Oettinger

P1 16:32 [3]-1 Caufield (Engstrom, Slafkovsky)

MTL@DAL: Caufield scores goal against Jake Oettinger

P2 06:11 [4]-1 Newhook (Dobson, Texier)

MTL@DAL: Newhook scores goal against Jake Oettinger

P3 19:12 [5]-2 Danault (Evans, Texier) - EN

MTL@DAL: Danault scores empty-net goal

Dallas goals 

P1 12:53 1-[1] Johnston (Rantanen, Heiskanen) – PPG

P2 08:52 4-[2] Benn (Rantanen, Johnston)

What’s next 

The Canadiens return home to host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Halloween Night at the Bell Centre on Saturday. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

Postgame @ DAL: St-Louis

Postgame @ DAL: Caufield

Postgame @ DAL: Newhook

Postgame @ DAL: Dobes

Postgame @ DAL: Dobson

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