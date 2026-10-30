MTL@DAL: Game recap

DALLAS – The Canadiens put a bow on a perfect four-game road trip with a 5-2 win over the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Thursday.

Martin St-Louis’ troops came flying out of the gate, scoring three goals in the first 20 minutes of the game, courtesy of Cole Caufield and Alex Newhook. The forwards each netted a pair, while Phillip Danault completed the scoring with his first of the season into an empty net.

Jakub Dobes turned in a strong performance between the pipes, stopping 17 of the 19 shots he faces.

With an assist in the first period, Lane Hutson set the Canadiens franchise record for most assists (136) before the age of 23.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster