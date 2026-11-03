Canadiens unveil 2026 Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives

Leucan Shaved Head Challenge

The Canadiens are kicking off Hockey Fights Cancer month by hosting a live head-shaving activity on Nov. 3 to highlight the Leucan Shaved Head Challenge. To celebrate his 35th birthday, Gregory Belhumeur launched a personal fundraising challenge in support of Leucan, initially setting a goal of $10,000 and quickly becoming the top fundraiser among current participants. He has since upped his goal to $15,000, and will have his head shaved live in the concourse outside section 113 during Tuesday’s game. In addition to raising funds for Leucan, Gregory will also be donating his hair to be made into a wig for a patient undergoing cancer treatment.

To learn more about the Leucan Shaved Head challenge or to encourage Gregory in his mission, visit tetesrasees.com.