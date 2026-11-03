MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens announced their 2026 Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives on Tuesday, featuring a series of fundraising, awareness and community activities throughout November in support of individuals and families affected by cancer.
Canadiens unveil 2026 Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives
The team’s annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night is slated for Nov. 14 against the Avalanche
Leucan Shaved Head Challenge
The Canadiens are kicking off Hockey Fights Cancer month by hosting a live head-shaving activity on Nov. 3 to highlight the Leucan Shaved Head Challenge. To celebrate his 35th birthday, Gregory Belhumeur launched a personal fundraising challenge in support of Leucan, initially setting a goal of $10,000 and quickly becoming the top fundraiser among current participants. He has since upped his goal to $15,000, and will have his head shaved live in the concourse outside section 113 during Tuesday’s game. In addition to raising funds for Leucan, Gregory will also be donating his hair to be made into a wig for a patient undergoing cancer treatment.
To learn more about the Leucan Shaved Head challenge or to encourage Gregory in his mission, visit tetesrasees.com.
Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC
The Montreal Canadiens’ annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC game will take place on Nov. 14 against the Colorado Avalanche, when the team will host nearly 60 children from Leucan and their families for a memorable evening featuring special guests and unique activities.
Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC will begin with a pre-game party for Leucan participants, including gifts and games with the players’ wives and girlfriends. Select participants will take part in unique experiences, including watching the warmup from the Habs bench, riding the Zamboni, and joining the Avalanche and Canadiens on the blue lines for the national anthems, before enjoying the game from suites donated by the team and select generous season suite holders.
“I Fight For” Signs
Fans are invited to take a photo of their card on social media, mentioning @CanadiensMTL along with hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer for a chance to have their photo featured on the team's accounts or in-game.
Special 50/50 to benefit the Guy Lafleur Fund at the CHUM
Nov. 14 also marks the second of the Canadiens’ five special 50/50 raffles of the year, with profits from the in-game and online 50/50 that evening benefiting the Guy Lafleur Fund at the CHUM.
Established in honor of the legendary Canadiens forward, the Fund supports advances in personalized medicine and oncology research, helping improve cancer treatments and patient care.
To further support the cause, the Canadiens will launch a special online auction on Nov. 14 featuring Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise autographed by members of the current roster, as well as a unique Canadiens jersey signed by Guy Lafleur, Yvan Cournoyer and Rejean Houle.
Together, these initiatives will give fans an opportunity to contribute to cancer research while helping carry forward Guy Lafleur's legacy of making a difference beyond the ice.
Leucan x Petit Lem
Leucan, Petit Lem, and the Canadiens have teamed up to produce a limited-edition line of kids PJs with all profits benefitting Leucan. The line will drop exclusively at Tricolore Sports ahead of the Hockey Fights Cancer Night game.
The Great Leucan Faceoff
The Canadiens are teaming up with Leucan for a second year of The Great Leucan Faceoff, a fundraising initiative inviting hockey teams across Quebec to support children with cancer and their families.
From minor hockey and school teams to recreational and competitive leagues, teams of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to organize their own fundraising activities between Oct. 15, 2026, and Feb. 23, 2027, for a chance to win exclusive Canadiens prizes, including a private hockey clinic at the Bell Centre, a guided tour, and Canadiens merch.
Learn more about The Great Leucan Faceoff here.