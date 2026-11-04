WPG@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Canadiens were dealt a 5-4 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

With the Habs up 4-0 and less than three minutes left, Winnipeg rallied back with five unanswered goals to win it in Montreal.

Owen Beck, Josh Anderson and Cole Caufield (2) scored for the Canadiens.

Jacob Fowler made 42 saves between the pipes.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Hometown Remix

Montreal rocked a new look on Tuesday, debuting their Hometown Remix jerseys against the Jets.