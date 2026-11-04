WPG@MTL: Game recap

Habs lose 5-4 in OT

match_r01_m15_montreal_vs_winnipeg_postgame_image_20261103_loss
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens were dealt a 5-4 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

With the Habs up 4-0 and less than three minutes left, Winnipeg rallied back with five unanswered goals to win it in Montreal.

Owen Beck, Josh Anderson and Cole Caufield (2) scored for the Canadiens.

Jacob Fowler made 42 saves between the pipes.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Hometown Remix

Montreal rocked a new look on Tuesday, debuting their Hometown Remix jerseys against the Jets.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 03:05 0-[1] Beck (F. Xhekaj, A. Xhekaj)

WPG@MTL: Beck scores goal against Stuart Skinner

P1 18:18 0-[2] Anderson (Kreider, Guhle)

WPG@MTL: Anderson scores goal against Stuart Skinner

P2 04:00 0-[3] Caufield (Dobson, Slafkovsky) – PPG

WPG@MTL: Caufield scores PPG against Stuart Skinner

P3 00:46 0-[4] Caufield (Hutson, Slafkovsky) – PPG

WPG@MTL: Caufield scores PPG against Stuart Skinner

Winnipeg goals 

P3 17:21 [1]-4 Bauer (Koepke, DeMelo)  

P3 18:03 [2]-4 Barron (Bauer, DeMelo)

P3 19:00 [3]-4 Connor (Scheifele)  

P3 19:27 [4]-4 Connor (Scheifele, Barron) – PPG

OT 03:30 [5]-4 Samberg (Lowry, Vilardi)

What’s next 

The Habs welcome the Utah Mammoth to town on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

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