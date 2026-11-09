Carey Price’s most notable non-NHL accomplishments

MONTREAL – Where Carey Price goes, accolades follow — from awards, trophies and gold medals to an honorary doctorate.

The former Canadiens goaltender accomplished nearly everything possible during his hockey career, and he continues to add to his legacy in retirement.

In honor of his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame this month, here’s a look at some of his most notable non-NHL accomplishments:

2007: IIHF World Junior Championship

Price backstopped Canada to gold at the 2007 IIHF World Junior Championship in Leksand, Sweden, delivering a world-class performance with a 1.14 goals-against average, .961 save percentage and two shutouts in an undefeated tournament run. His efforts earned him MVP and top goaltender honors.