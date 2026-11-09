Carey Price’s most notable non-NHL accomplishments

Awards, trophies, gold medals and… a doctorate degree?

16x9-00-Image-Martin-Rose,-pour-Getty-Images

© Martin Rose/Getty Images

By Evan Milner
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Where Carey Price goes, accolades follow — from awards, trophies and gold medals to an honorary doctorate. 

The former Canadiens goaltender accomplished nearly everything possible during his hockey career, and he continues to add to his legacy in retirement. 

In honor of his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame this month, here’s a look at some of his most notable non-NHL accomplishments: 

2007: IIHF World Junior Championship 

Price backstopped Canada to gold at the 2007 IIHF World Junior Championship in Leksand, Sweden, delivering a world-class performance with a 1.14 goals-against average, .961 save percentage and two shutouts in an undefeated tournament run. His efforts earned him MVP and top goaltender honors.

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© André Ringuette/Hockey Canada Images

2007: CHL Goaltender of the Year 

The Anahim Lake, BC native continued his remarkable year with the Tri-City Americans, earning Goaltender of the Year honors in both the Western Hockey League and the Canadian Hockey League. The 19-year-old at the time posted a 30-13-1 record, a 2.45 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage during the regular season.

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© Tri-City Americans/WHL

2007: AHL Calder Cup Playoffs 

Price closed out an unforgettable year by making the jump to the professional ranks, taking over as the starting goaltender for the Hamilton Bulldogs, Montreal’s AHL affiliate at the time. He posted a 15-6 record, a 2.06 GAA and a .936 SV% to lead the Bulldogs to their first Calder Cup championship, earning playoff MVP honors along the way.

price-calder-cup

© Rick Denham/Icon SMI

2014: Sochi Winter Olympics 

Price stood tall on the world’s biggest stage, guiding Canada to Olympic gold at the Sochi 2014 Winter Games. He posted a perfect 5-0 record, a 0.59 GAA and a .972 SV %, recording back-to-back shutouts in the semifinal and gold medal games. His dominant performance earned him the top goaltender award for the tournament.

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© Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

2015: Northern Star Away (previously the Lou Marsh Award) 

He capped off a historic 2015 NHL season by becoming the first goaltender to capture four major individual awards in the same year: the Hart Memorial Trophy, Vezina Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and William M. Jennings Trophy. Fittingly, Price earned the Lou Marsh Award, now known as the Northern Star Award, as Canada’s top athlete of the year.

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© Club de hockey Canadien inc.

2016: World Cup of Hockey 

The former Habs netminder’s final appearance on the international stage came at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, where he once again proved to be a difference-maker for Canada. The now 39-year-old went undefeated at 5-0, posting a 1.40 GAA and a .957 SV % to close out his international career on an impressive 16-game winning streak.

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© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

2024: Honorary Doctorate degree (UNBC) 

The world-renowned goaltender, role model and philanthropist received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Northern British Columbia on May 31, 2024. Of Ulkatcho/Southern Dakelh and Nuxalk First Nations heritage, Price has spent his career and retirement fostering meaningful connections with Indigenous communities across northern British Columbia and supporting charitable initiatives that empower others.

07 Image fournie par l’Université du Nord de la Colombie-Britannique

© The University of Northern British Columbia

Stick taps, Carey!

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