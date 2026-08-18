Carey Price to be honored at the Bell Centre

MONTREAL – One day after his induction to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Carey Price will return to the Bell Centre on Nov. 10 to celebrate with Habs fans.

The former Canadiens goalie will officially become the 62nd member of the organization to be inducted into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Nov. 9 in Toronto. He will then see his name added to the Bell Centre’s Ring of Honor the following night as part of an on-ice celebration in Montreal.

Price will join Shea Weber (2024), Pierre Turgeon (2023) and Guy Carbonneau (2019) as the most recent players added to the Ring of Honor, which showcases all the club's inductees to hockey’s pantheon near the arena rafters.

Price enters the Hall after a 15-year NHL career, all with Montreal. Through 712 career games, he posted a 2.51 goals-against average with a .917 save percentage and set franchise records for games played and wins (361) for a Habs netminder.

Named an NHL All-Star on seven occasions, the former fifth-overall pick is one of the most decorated players in recent history to wear the bleu-blanc-rouge in terms of individual honors. He was notably the winner of the Hart Memorial Trophy, Vezina Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, and co-recipient of the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2015, as well as the winner of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in 2022.

On the international stage, he won gold with Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2007 and at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia.

The Anahim Lake, BC native suited up at the Bell Centre 382 times between 2007 and 2022, creating memories for a generation of Habs fans. The Montreal faithful can make memories with Price once more on Nov. 10 by securing their seats when single game tickets go on sale on Sept. 14, or as part of multi-game packs on Aug. 21.

For the full list of event nights announced at the Bell Centre for the 2026-27 season, click here.