Carey Price elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

MONTREAL – Carey Price’s name will be immortalized in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Chair of the Hall’s selection committee, Ron Francis, announced on Monday that the former Canadiens goaltender would be included in the Class of 2026 in the Players category.

Price joins hockey’s pantheon after a 15-year NHL career, all of it with Montreal. Having suited up for 712 games, he posted a 2.51 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.

During his NHL journey, the Anahim Lake, BC, native set franchise records for games played (712) and wins (361) for a Habs netminder. He will become the 62nd member of the organization to be inducted into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony on November 9 in Toronto.

Price is one of the most decorated players in recent history to wear the bleu-blanc-rouge in terms of individual honors. To recognize his 2014-15 season in which he put up a 1.96 goals-against average, .933 save percentage, and nine shutouts, the backstop won the Hart and Vezina Trophies and the Ted Lindsay Award, as well as co-winning the William H. Jennings Trophy. In 2021-22, Price was the recipient of the Bill Masterton Trophy, given annually “to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.”

Last year, the goaltender was named to the NHL’s Quarter-Century Team, an initiative by the League to recognize its best players from the first 25 years of the 2000’s.

He may have been a six-time All-Star, but Price’s accomplishments are not just limited to the NHL; he represented his country on the international stage and won gold with Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2007 and at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia.

Price got the call to the Hall in his second year of eligibility. He will be joined by Patrice Bergeron, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk, Cindy Curley, and Brian Burke (Builder) in the Class of 2026. He follows other recent inductees from the Canadiens organization; Shea Weber, Pierre Turgeon, Mark Recchi, Guy Carbonneau are the others from the past decade.

The 38-year-old was selected fifth overall by the Canadiens at the 2005 NHL Draft.