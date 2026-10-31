Updates from optional morning skate – Oct. 31

The team provided status updates on Mike Matheson and Samuel Montembeault

forgeen
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Eighteen players took part in an optional skate at the Bell Centre ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Following the skate, the Canadiens provided medical updates on two players. Defenseman Mike Matheson will be sidelined for two weeks with a lower-body injury, while goaltender Samuel Montembeault’s status has changed to day-to-day. 

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here

The team will also be holding several Halloween activities at the Bell Centre, including a costume contest where a lucky fan can win $500 at Tricolore Sports. Fans at home meanwhile can knock on trick-or-treat doors virtually for a chance to win a $100 gift card to spend at Tricolore Sports by clicking here.

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