Updates from optional morning skate – Oct. 31

Following the skate, the Canadiens provided medical updates on two players. Defenseman Mike Matheson will be sidelined for two weeks with a lower-body injury, while goaltender Samuel Montembeault’s status has changed to day-to-day.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

The team will also be holding several Halloween activities at the Bell Centre, including a costume contest where a lucky fan can win $500 at Tricolore Sports. Fans at home meanwhile can knock on trick-or-treat doors virtually for a chance to win a $100 gift card to spend at Tricolore Sports by clicking here.