Canadiens, NHL and Fanatics unveil Hometown Remix uniform, apparel and headwear collection inspired by the fans, fabric and culture of Montreal

Community takes on a different meaning when your city is steeped in history. The richness of cultures, past and present, is brought to the forefront in this physical tribute to Montreal. The Canadiens’ Hometown Remix jersey features white pine, fleur de lys, rose, thistle, and clover, each proudly adorning the sleeves. The Canadiens crest includes etched architectural detailing—a nod to the city’s iconic stonework and historic streets. The side panels feature a gradient inspired by Mount Royal. On the hem, four fleur de lys bookend the city name, grounding the jersey in Quebec pride. And completing the look is a new number system inspired by the iconography of Old Montreal. This jersey is a tribute to culture, community, and the city’s timeless spirit. An iconic and enduring interpretation for La Sainte‑Flanelle.

“The design of our new Hometown Remix uniforms is a bold departure from our traditional designs, but that’s what makes it particularly exciting for us as an initiative,” said France Margaret Bélanger, President, Sports and Entertainment, Groupe CH. “We look forward to showcasing this new look on several occasions throughout the season, and hope fans appreciate the care and creativity Fanatics has taken to integrate aspects of our city into our new jersey.”

“Few symbols in sports carry the history, pride, and emotional connection of an NHL sweater,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Partnerships and Club Strategy Officer. “Hometown Remix builds on that legacy in a fresh and authentic way, celebrating the fans, culture and communities that make each NHL market unique. Together with Fanatics and our Clubs, we’ve created designs that are rooted in local identity and tell a story about the cities and fans they represent. We’re incredibly excited to bring the program to life and see that passion reflected both on the ice and in the stands.”

“Hometown Remix represents the most exciting initiative our team has designed and delivered with our partners since we hit the ice with the NHL in 2024,” said Dom Fillion, Vice President of Creative Design for Fanatics. “What makes this program so special is the collaboration with each club and together leaning into the history, culture, fabric and identity of every city and fan base to make sure these felt as authentic and personal as possible. We can’t wait to see them worn by the teams on the ice and the fans in the stands all season long.”

Hometown Remix jerseys – both the on-ice Authentic Pro and Premium versions – and a cutting-edge assortment of headwear and men's and women's fan gear, including hoodies, tees and brand new fleece and outerwear styles, are available beginning today across the Fanatics network of sites, including NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca and Fanatics.com, as well as team stores and the NHL Shop NYC flagship store.