UTA@MTL: Game recap

Cole Caufield completes a 5-4 comeback win over Utah in overtime

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By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens completed a 5-4 comeback win courtesy of Cole Caufield’s overtime winner against the Utah Mammoth at the Bell Centre on Thursday. 

Nick Suzuki, who returned to Montreal’s lineup after missing six games due to injury, found the back of the net first for the home side. The Habs captain also notched two assists and the game’s first star. 

Arber Xhekaj, Kirby Dach and Adam Engstrom provided the balance of the Canadiens’ scoring in the victory, the latter netting his first NHL goal to tie the game late. 

Jakuk Dobes made 16 saves against the Mammoth. 

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 15:25 2-[1] Suzuki (Slafkovsky, Dobson)

UTA@MTL: Suzuki scores goal against Sebastian Cossa

P1 17:10 2-[2] Xhekaj (Dach, Newhook)

UTA@MTL: Xhekaj scores goal against Sebastian Cossa

P3 01:09 3-[3] Dach (Hutson, Suzuki) – PPG

UTA@MTL: Dach scores PPG against Sebastian Cossa

P3 14:54 4-[4] Engstrom (Evans, Dobson)

UTA@MTL: Engstrom scores goal against Sebastian Cossa

OT 00:30 4-[5] Caufield (Hutson, Suzuki)

UTA@MTL: Caufield scores goal against Sebastian Cossa

Utah goals  

P1 01:42 [1]-0 Cooley (Schmitd, Trocheck) 

P1 09:24 [2]-0 Cooley (Schmaltz, Sergachev) – PPG 

P2 11:05 [3]-0 Cooley (Schmaltz, Keller) – PPG 

P3 07:14 [4]-3 Schmaltz (Cooley, Guenther) – PPG      

What’s next  

The Canadiens travel to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Related Content

Postgame vs. UTA: St-Louis

Postgame vs. UTA: Suzuki

Postgame vs. UTA: Dobes

Postgame vs. UTA: Dach

Postgame vs. UTA: Engstrom

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