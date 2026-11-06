UTA@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Canadiens completed a 5-4 comeback win courtesy of Cole Caufield’s overtime winner against the Utah Mammoth at the Bell Centre on Thursday.

Nick Suzuki, who returned to Montreal’s lineup after missing six games due to injury, found the back of the net first for the home side. The Habs captain also notched two assists and the game’s first star.

Arber Xhekaj, Kirby Dach and Adam Engstrom provided the balance of the Canadiens’ scoring in the victory, the latter netting his first NHL goal to tie the game late.

Jakuk Dobes made 16 saves against the Mammoth.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

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