PIT@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – Happy Halloween! Get spooky with us at the Bell Centre where the Canadiens are hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Participate in the costume contest for a chance to win $500 at Tricolore Sports
MONTREAL – Happy Halloween! Get spooky with us at the Bell Centre where the Canadiens are hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
Pregame party
Game night gets underway early in Canadiens Plaza outside the arena on Saturday, with a spooky edition of the pregame party.
From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., fans can enjoy:
Halloween at the Bell Centre
Inside the arena, the team's annual costume contest returns from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., as well as during first intermission!
Ticketholders dressed for the occasion can enter the contest by visiting Section 113 during the designated times to have their photo taken. One lucky fan will win a $500 Tricolore Sports gift card.
Fans not in costume can also enjoy Halloween-themed activities around the arena:
Molson FANatic Saturdays
Saturday games at the Bell Centre feature a rotating selection of programming thanks to Molson FANatic Saturdays. Here's what else is in store tonight:
Pose with the infamous hot dog!
The viral sensation is back at the Bell Centre!
From 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., fans inside the arena can take a photo with the 12-foot inflatable hot dog next to the Heinz display in Section 118.
SEASON SERIES
Oct. 3 @ PIT: 6-5 PIT (OT)
Oct. 31 vs. PIT:
Jan. 9 vs. PIT:
BY THE NUMBERS: PENS-HABS
Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at the Bell Centre on Saturday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop. For tickets, click here.
EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC
This season, when the Canadiens hit the ice, fans can score a Snack Poutine & Original Recipe Slider for just $6.99 at participating KFC restaurants in Montreal and surrounding areas.
Home or away, the deal is on every regular-season game day. Grab yours in restaurant, on KFC.ca or the KFC app, and make KFC part of your game day lineup.