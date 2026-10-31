PIT@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Pregame party

Game night gets underway early in Canadiens Plaza outside the arena on Saturday, with a spooky edition of the pregame party.

From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., fans can enjoy:

Eight trick-or-treat doors to knock on with sweet surprises courtesy of Mondelez for fans who arrive early

A police car for photo ops with SPVM mascot Flik

Live music courtesy of a Monster Energy guest DJ

Convenient shopping at a Tricolore Sports pop-up team store

Halloween at the Bell Centre

Inside the arena, the team's annual costume contest returns from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., as well as during first intermission!

Ticketholders dressed for the occasion can enter the contest by visiting Section 113 during the designated times to have their photo taken. One lucky fan will win a $500 Tricolore Sports gift card.

Fans not in costume can also enjoy Halloween-themed activities around the arena:

Youppi! and METAL! will be dressed as a viral polka-dotted pair from Quebec

A candy hunt will be held in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec with hidden treats for guests who arrive early

Molson FANatic Saturdays

Saturday games at the Bell Centre feature a rotating selection of programming thanks to Molson FANatic Saturdays. Here's what else is in store tonight:

Former Canadiens players Brian Savage and Gilbert Delorme will meet fans in Section 117 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Monster Energy DJ Series returns with DJ Chloe Lallouz providing pregame and intermission tunes in bowl

Local artist Astro will create a painting live in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec as part of the Artist Series presented by Loto-Québec. To enter for a chance to win the unique artwork, click here

One lucky fan will get to shoot three pucks for a chance to win three incredible prizes during second intermission

Pose with the infamous hot dog!

The viral sensation is back at the Bell Centre!

From 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., fans inside the arena can take a photo with the 12-foot inflatable hot dog next to the Heinz display in Section 118.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 3 @ PIT: 6-5 PIT (OT)

Oct. 31 vs. PIT:

Jan. 9 vs. PIT:

BY THE NUMBERS: PENS-HABS

Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers: