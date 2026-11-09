Updates from practice – Nov. 9

BROSSARD – Following Sunday’s day off, the Canadiens got back to work at the CN Sports Complex.
In total, 22 players participated in the near-hour session on the South Shore.
There were 22 players at Habs practice
BROSSARD – Following Sunday’s day off, the Canadiens got back to work at the CN Sports Complex.
In total, 22 players participated in the near-hour session on the South Shore.
The Canadiens will be back in front of their fans on Tuesday, as they celebrate Carey Price’s induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame with Celebrating Carey Price Night when they take on the Minnesota Wild. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.