UTA@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens are back on home ice Thursday, when they welcome the Utah Mammoth to the Bell Centre for Military Appreciation Night.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Canadiens host Mammoth on Military Appreciation Night at the Bell Centre
MONTREAL – The Canadiens are back on home ice Thursday, when they welcome the Utah Mammoth to the Bell Centre for Military Appreciation Night.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
Military Appreciation Night
The Canadiens are proud to honor those who have served or are currently serving our country via a variety of initiatives on Thursday:
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 5 vs. UTA:
Nov. 30 @ UTA:
BY THE NUMBERS: MAMMOTH-HABS
Here’s how the Mammoth and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens’ social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.
EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC
This season, when the Canadiens hit the ice, fans can score a Snack Poutine & Original Recipe Slider for just $6.99 at participating KFC restaurants in Montreal and surrounding areas.
Home or away, the deal is on every regular-season game day. Grab yours in restaurant, on KFC.ca or the KFC app, and make KFC part of your game day lineup.