UTA@MTL: What you need to know

Canadiens host Mammoth on Military Appreciation Night at the Bell Centre

EN-THUMB
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens are back on home ice Thursday, when they welcome the Utah Mammoth to the Bell Centre for Military Appreciation Night.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE 

Military Appreciation Night 

The Canadiens are proud to honor those who have served or are currently serving our country via a variety of initiatives on Thursday: 

  • Active military members and veterans with proof of service can visit Sections 117 or 320 to pick up a commemorative Canadiens pin, a concession voucher, and a $10 Tricolore Sports coupon
  • Poppies will be available for sale in Sections 113, 219 and 320 to benefit the Royal Canadian Legion 
  • A ceremonial puck drop featuring Master Warrant Officer François Ranger, Warrant Officer Yannick Dodier, and Lieutenant-General (Ret’d) Marquis Hainse 
  • The national anthems will be performed by Cpl. Rebecca Abbott with a flag party composed of members from the Black Watch (Royal Highland Regiment) of Canada 
  • Over 40 active members and veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as participants from the Soldier On program who have been in Montreal taking part in a two-day fantasy camp with the Canadiens will attend the game thanks to the generosity of Ford Canada.

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 5 vs. UTA:

Nov. 30 @ UTA:

BY THE NUMBERS: MAMMOTH-HABS

Here’s how the Mammoth and Canadiens match up by the numbers:

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTubeFacebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens’ social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop. 

EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC 

This season, when the Canadiens hit the ice, fans can score a Snack Poutine & Original Recipe Slider for just $6.99 at participating KFC restaurants in Montreal and surrounding areas.

Home or away, the deal is on every regular-season game day. Grab yours in restaurant, on KFC.ca or the KFC app, and make KFC part of your game day lineup.

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