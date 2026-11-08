MTL@TOR: Game recap

Newhook scores twice, Fowler makes 26 saves in win over Leafs

match_m17_toronto_vs_montreal_postgame_image_20261107_win
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

TORONTO – The Canadiens leave the Six with a 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. 

Alex Newhook notched a pair of goals, while Chris Kreider and Zachary Bolduc completed the scoring. The Habs have a 2-0 season series record over their archrivals in 2026-27. 

Meanwhile, Jacob Fowler stood tall in his crease, turning aside 26 shots. For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here

With seven wins in their last eight outings, the Canadiens are riding a 10-game point streak heading back to Montreal.

Roster

Montreal goals  

P1 05:56 [1]-0 Newhook (Kapanen)

MTL@TOR: Newhook scores goal against Sergei Bobrovsky

P1 13:06 [2]-0 Newhook (Guhle, Dach)

MTL@TOR: Newhook scores goal against Sergei Bobrovsky

P2 12:57 [3]-0 Kreider (Unassisted)

MTL@TOR: Kreider scores goal against Sergei Bobrovsky

P3 12:15 Bolduc (Hutson, Caufield) - PPG

MTL@TOR: Bolduc scores PPG against Sergei Bobrovsky

Toronto goals  

P3 06:19 3-[1] Nylander (Raddysh, Matthews) - PPG    

P3 07:14 3-[2] McKenna (Joshua, Sissons) 

What’s next  

The Canadiens will celebrate Carey Price on Tuesday following his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame when they take on the Minnesota Wild at the Bell Centre. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. For tickets, click here.

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