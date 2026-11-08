MTL@TOR: Game recap

TORONTO – The Canadiens leave the Six with a 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

Alex Newhook notched a pair of goals, while Chris Kreider and Zachary Bolduc completed the scoring. The Habs have a 2-0 season series record over their archrivals in 2026-27.

Meanwhile, Jacob Fowler stood tall in his crease, turning aside 26 shots. For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

With seven wins in their last eight outings, the Canadiens are riding a 10-game point streak heading back to Montreal.

Roster