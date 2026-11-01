PIT@MTL: Game recap

Habs win five in a row, beat Penguins on Halloween at the Bell Centre

match_m14_montreal_vs_pittsburgh_postgame_image_20261031_win
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens held on to beat the Penguins 5-4 on Saturday night at the Bell Centre. 

With the win, Jacob Fowler became the third Canadiens rookie goaltender over the past 40 years to record a winning streak of seven or more games. The others are Jakub Dobes (7-0-0 in 2025-26) and Carey Price (7-0-0 in 2007-08). 

Josh Anderson received the first star after registering two goals and an assist in tonight’s win. With Sidney Crosby taking the second star (1G, 2A). Lane Hutson followed suite, putting up a pair of assists. Oliver Kapanen – who notched his first tally of the campaign – Alexandre Texier and Chris Kreider (1G, 1A) completed the scoring for the Canadiens. 

Montreal has now captured five wins in a row. 

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Halloween at the Bell Centre 

With tonight’s game falling on Halloween, Alex Newhook and the Xhekaj brothers swapped their regular arrivals outfits for fun costumes.

Milestone night for Phillip Danault 

Canadiens veteran Phillip Danault reached the 800-game milestone in the NHL tonight. The 33-year-old forward received a warm applause during the contest to highlight the moment.

Roster

Ahead of puck drop, the Canadiens announced that Kirby Dach would miss the game due to sick. As a result, Florian Xhekaj drew back into the lineup alongside Oliver Kapanen and Owen Beck.

Montreal goals

P1 02:41 1-[1] Kapanen (Beck, F. Xhekaj)

PIT@MTL: Kapanen scores goal against Sergey Murashov

P1 03:05 1-[2] Anderson (Kreider)

PIT@MTL: Anderson scores goal against Sergey Murashov

P2 01:54 2-[3] Texier (Hutson, Danault)

PIT@MTL: Texier scores goal against Sergey Murashov

P2 02:21 2-[4] Kreider (A. Xhekaj, Anderson)

PIT@MTL: Kreider scores goal against Sergey Murashov

P3 13:06 3-[5] Anderson (Hutson, Evans)

PIT@MTL: Anderson scores goal against Sergey Murashov

Pittsburgh goals   

P1 02:08 [1]-0 Karlsson (Crosby, Novak) - PPG 

P1 07:28 [2]-2 Novak (Rakell, Crosby) 

P2 03:45 [3]-4 Rakell (Karlsson)  

P3 16:49 [4]-5 Crosby (Karlsson)

What’s next  

The Canadiens will host the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at the Bell Centre at 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

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