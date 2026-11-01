PIT@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Canadiens held on to beat the Penguins 5-4 on Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

With the win, Jacob Fowler became the third Canadiens rookie goaltender over the past 40 years to record a winning streak of seven or more games. The others are Jakub Dobes (7-0-0 in 2025-26) and Carey Price (7-0-0 in 2007-08).

Josh Anderson received the first star after registering two goals and an assist in tonight’s win. With Sidney Crosby taking the second star (1G, 2A). Lane Hutson followed suite, putting up a pair of assists. Oliver Kapanen – who notched his first tally of the campaign – Alexandre Texier and Chris Kreider (1G, 1A) completed the scoring for the Canadiens.

Montreal has now captured five wins in a row.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Halloween at the Bell Centre

With tonight’s game falling on Halloween, Alex Newhook and the Xhekaj brothers swapped their regular arrivals outfits for fun costumes.