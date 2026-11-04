Updates from practice – Nov. 4

BROSSARD – The sun did, in fact, rise on Wednesday morning, even if Tuesday night’s result made it feel like it might not for many Canadiens fans.

The Habs arrived at the CN Sports Complex with a tough loss to digest, but little time to dwell on it. The message was simple: get back to work.

Addressing Tuesday’s collapse against the Winnipeg Jets, which head coach Martin St-Louis described as both unacceptable and embarrassing, was just as important as turning the page and preparing for Thursday’s matchup against the Utah Mammoth.

Alex Newhook will be available for that contest, despite missing Wednesday’s practice for a therapy day. Meanwhile, Nick Suzuki continued his rehabilitation on the ice with his teammates, but his availability for Thursday’s matchup remains uncertain, St-Louis confirmed following practice.

In total, 21 players participated in Wednesday’s practice in Brossard: