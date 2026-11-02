Lines at practice – Nov. 2

BROSSARD – A familiar face slotted in on the top line at practice on Monday at the CN Sports Complex.

Nick Suzuki took part in drills alongside Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky during the nearly hour-long session on the South Shore. The Habs captain has been sidelined with an upper-body injury and is expected to miss two to four weeks as of October 22.

Below is a look at the other lines featured at the session. Kirby Dach was absent due to illness. He didn’t partake in Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins for the same reason.