Lines at practice – Nov. 2

Habs get back to work as they ride a five-game win streak into November

forgeen
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – A familiar face slotted in on the top line at practice on Monday at the CN Sports Complex. 

Nick Suzuki took part in drills alongside Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky during the nearly hour-long session on the South Shore. The Habs captain has been sidelined with an upper-body injury and is expected to miss two to four weeks as of October 22. 

Below is a look at the other lines featured at the session. Kirby Dach was absent due to illness. He didn’t partake in Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins for the same reason.

Defensemen Alexandre Carrier, Noah Dobson, Adam Engstrom, Kaiden Guhle, Lane Hutson and Arber Xhekaj were on rotation throughout the practice. Goaltenders Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler completed the group. 

Speaking of netminders, Samuel Montembeault skated solo prior to the main session. Montembeault remains day-to-day with an injury. 

The Canadiens will look to extend their five-game win streak when they take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. The team will debut their Hometown Remix jerseys as well. For tickets, click here.

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