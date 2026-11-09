Former Canadien Bobby Sheehan passes away at age 77

MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens are saddened to learn that former forward Bobby (Robert Richard) Sheehan passed away Saturday at his home in Weymouth, Massachusetts, at the age of 77.

Sheehan played eight seasons in the NHL, beginning his professional career in 1969. The center played 45 games with the Canadiens, recording eight goals and six assists. He helped the Habs win the Stanley Cup in 1971.

A native of Massachusetts, Sheehan was selected by Montreal in the third round of the 1969 NHL Draft and totaled 310 NHL games with six different teams: the Canadiens (1969 to 1971), Golden Seals (1971-72), Blackhawks (1975-76), Red Wings (1976-77), Rockies (1979 to 81) and Kings (1981-82). He scored 48 goals and 111 points in the regular season, as well as four goals and seven points in 25 playoff games. He also spent four seasons (1972 to 1978) in the World Hockey Association.

After retiring as a player, Sheehan returned to his hometown of Weymouth, where he was a minor hockey instructor. He is survived by his five children.

The Montreal Canadiens’ family offers its deepest condolences to Bobby Sheehan's family and loved ones.