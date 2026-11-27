BOSTON -- Morgan Rielly scored his first two goals of the season for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 3-1 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Friday.
Rielly's first two goals of season help lift Maple Leafs past Bruins
Toronto wins second straight after nine-game losing streak; Pastrnak leaves with injury for Boston
“It’s an important time,” the defenseman said after the Maple Leafs (10-14-3) won their second straight game following a nine-game losing streak (0-8-1). “If you look at how it’s been going for our group, we’re doing everything we can to turn it around and start playing better, and the last two (games) is a good sign.”
Colton Sissons had a goal and an assist after missing seven games with a lower-body injury for Toronto, which was victorious in consecutive games for the first time since Oct. 22-24. Anthony Stolarz made 28 saves.
“It’s a good start,” Rielly said ahead of the Maple Leafs' net game at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNP, SNO). “Obviously, we want to keep going here beyond two and try to make up some ground. We’ve got to keep building and (Saturday night) it’s great after a win to get right back at it.”
Sisson made his presence felt in his return.
“He’s awesome,” Rielly said. “He’s been outstanding for us, so we’ve got to support him, and the same for (goalie Sergei Bobrovsky) and keep going.”
Rielly's second goal was the 100th of his 14-year NHL career, all with Toronto.
“It feels good,” he said. “I know everyone says this, but it’s true, you don’t spend that much time thinking about it.”
Casey Mittelstadt scored and Jeremy Swayman made 15 saves for the Bruins (15-9-1), who have lost two straight and are 2-5-0 in their past seven. Forward David Pastrnak sustained a lower-body injury late in the first period and did not return.
The Boston captain appeared to injure his left leg while skating up ice following a defensive-zone face-off. He immediately glided to the bench and then left through the tunnel toward the Bruins' dressing room.
Boston coach Marco Sturm did not have an update.
“Nothing yet,” he said. “It’s a lower-body injury and he’s getting tested right now by our doctors, so we’ll know more tomorrow.”
Swayman called the Bruins' fifth loss in their past six home games "unacceptable."
“We all know that in this room," he said. "We’re better than this. We’ve shown it since the beginning (of the season). We’re in a tough streak right now but it’s our job to stay positive and move forward.”
Mittelstadt’s power-play goal at 6:31 of the first period gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead. He showed patience with the puck and beat Stolarz high short side with a wrist shot from the left circle.
“During this stretch, bounces aren’t going our way,” Mittelstadt said. “We could do a better job working through it, sticking to our game, but it’s a long year and there are going to be a lot of ups and downs, so just try to make the downs not last very long.”
Rielly tied it 1-1 at 16:53. Brandon Duhaime worked the puck low to high, finding Troy Stecher, who quickly made a cross-ice pass to Reilly. His wrist shot from the left point made its way through traffic, beating a screened Swayman under his glove.
Rielly’s second goal gave Toronto a 2-1 lead at 17:56. As Charlie McAvoy’s interference penalty expired, Rielly’s wrist shot from the high slot again beat Swayman short side, through a crowd in front.
Boston had a huge opportunity to pull even when Duhaime and Toronto's Jake McCabe took penalties at 3:13 and 3:16 of the third period, but the Maple Leafs killed off all 1:57 of the 5-on-3 advantage. The closest the Bruins came during the power play was forward JJ Peterka ringing a wrist shot off the right post.
“That’s probably the difference, and then ultimately Stolarz had to make three or so really good saves," Hiller said. "If you’re going to give something up, he was there,” Hiller said. “We battled on it. It was really good. The structure was good and they had a couple shots where he had to make big saves.”
Toronto then capitalized on Sisson’s goal for a 3-1 advantage at 7:24. A strong forecheck and centering pass from Gavin McKenna led to his snap shot from the slot to beat Swayman.
With Swayman on the bench for the extra attacker, Stolarz had an opportunity to attempt a goal, but was unsuccessful.
“Oh, yeah,” he said. “It’s a two-goal lead with under 30 seconds left, but maybe I’ll just hit the D from now on. When you’re feeling as confident as I am right now you know you can turn up and try to make a play and just have fun with it. At the end of the day, I enjoy what I do and to have that opportunity, it doesn’t happen often, so ... whatever happens, happens and maybe one day it’ll go in.”
NOTES: Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev exited the game with a lower-body injury at the three-minute mark of the second period and did not return; Hiller did not have an update. “Didn’t finish; never a good sign for me,” Hiller said. “I don’t have an update, but when a guy’s night is over it’s never great.” ... Toronto last won consecutive contests on Oct. 22, a 5-4 win against the New York Rangers, and two days later with a 7-2 victory at the Edmonton Oilers. ... The Bruins lost for the first time at home in eight games when scoring first (7-1-0).