Colton Sissons had a goal and an assist after missing seven games with a lower-body injury for Toronto, which was victorious in consecutive games for the first time since Oct. 22-24. Anthony Stolarz made 28 saves.

“It’s a good start,” Rielly said ahead of the Maple Leafs' net game at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNP, SNO). “Obviously, we want to keep going here beyond two and try to make up some ground. We’ve got to keep building and (Saturday night) it’s great after a win to get right back at it.”

Sisson made his presence felt in his return.

“He’s awesome,” Rielly said. “He’s been outstanding for us, so we’ve got to support him, and the same for (goalie Sergei Bobrovsky) and keep going.”

Rielly's second goal was the 100th of his 14-year NHL career, all with Toronto.

“It feels good,” he said. “I know everyone says this, but it’s true, you don’t spend that much time thinking about it.”

Casey Mittelstadt scored and Jeremy Swayman made 15 saves for the Bruins (15-9-1), who have lost two straight and are 2-5-0 in their past seven. Forward David Pastrnak sustained a lower-body injury late in the first period and did not return.

The Boston captain appeared to injure his left leg while skating up ice following a defensive-zone face-off. He immediately glided to the bench and then left through the tunnel toward the Bruins' dressing room.

Boston coach Marco Sturm did not have an update.

“Nothing yet,” he said. “It’s a lower-body injury and he’s getting tested right now by our doctors, so we’ll know more tomorrow.”

Swayman called the Bruins' fifth loss in their past six home games "unacceptable."

“We all know that in this room," he said. "We’re better than this. We’ve shown it since the beginning (of the season). We’re in a tough streak right now but it’s our job to stay positive and move forward.”

Mittelstadt’s power-play goal at 6:31 of the first period gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead. He showed patience with the puck and beat Stolarz high short side with a wrist shot from the left circle.

“During this stretch, bounces aren’t going our way,” Mittelstadt said. “We could do a better job working through it, sticking to our game, but it’s a long year and there are going to be a lot of ups and downs, so just try to make the downs not last very long.”